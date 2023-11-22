'Why am I going to wait?' Brophy 2025 DB Cree Thomas commits to Notre Dame

This was such a no-brainer that Cree Thomas didn't need to wait until his senior year to commit to college.

Feeling as if he was born to play at the University of Notre Dame, the Brophy Prep junior defensive back followed his faith and his heart to South Bend, Indiana. He announced his college commitment on Monday at school as he gets ready to face Red Mountain on Friday in the 6A football semifinals.

"Some might say it's a little bit early, but I ultimately just knew where I wanted to go," said Thomas, 6-foot-1, 170 pounds, who is rated as the state's No. 2 2025 prospect by The Arizona Republic. "It was like, 'Why am I going to wait when I already knew?'

"There was nothing else that Notre Dame could have shown me. It's a great opportunity and I wanted to jump on it."

Basha Bears wide receiver Mason Arhin (3) runs with the ball against Brophy Prep Broncos defensive back Cree Thomas (20) at Basha High School's football field in Chandler on Sept. 28, 2023.

Thomas visited Notre Dame the weekend the Fighting Irish played USC. He was blown away by the atmosphere, the sellout crowd. He also had a connection with former Brophy Prep defensive back Ben Morrison, who starts for the Irish, and could be headed to the NFL by the time Thomas gets over to Notre Dame.

"People naturally will compare Cree to Ben Morrison because they are both DBs and from the same high school but they are a little bit different players," Brophy coach Jason Jewell said. "Cree has tremendous length as he is 6-1 and his frame is still developing. He has played both corner and safety for us."

Thirty of his 37 tackles this year are solo stops. He has five interceptions and four pass breakups.

Thomas was highly recruited coming off an impressive sophomore season with offers from Arizona and Arizona State, as well as Oregon, Colorado State, Nevada, California and Purdue.

Thomas said his deep religious faith was a key factor for him choosing Notre Dame, a Catholic institution.

"I know that when I go there, I can connect with God more and make faith stronger," he said.

The history of the storied program also was impressive.

"I loved the atmosphere," he said. "I always wanted to play big-time football ever since I was little. Going to that game, especially against USC, sold out crowd, fans were super awesome. That was cool. And the coaches were super cool to me in the entire process. That was huge in my commitment.

"I got to see their academic stuff. Academics are amazing. It's something I wouldn't want to pass up. And, yeah, one of the most storied college football programs."

He said being able to speak to Morrison also helped sell him to choose Notre Dame.

"When I first got the offer, he was, 'You know what to do. Come home,' " Thomas said. "He was cool to me through the process. He answered every question I had, not just about football, but academics, as well."

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert atrichard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter:@azc_obert

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Brophy Prep DB Cree Thomas commits to Notre Dame