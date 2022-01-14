‘Why Am I Crying?!’: Ciara’s Fans Swoon Over the Singer’s Heartfelt Post to Husband Russell

Ciara took to Instagram on Jan. 11 to pen a special message to her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson, who played his last game for the Seahawks 2021 football season this past weekend, ended the game on a high note, winning against the Arizona Cardinals 38-30. Despite thw win, the Seahawks finished with a 7-10 overall record. This made for Wilson’s worst season as the team’s quarterback.

Ciara’s fans were left swooning after the singer uploaded a dedication post to her husband, Russell Wilson. Photo:@ciara/Instagram

In the Instagram post, Ciara shared a video montage that included a clip of the couple sharing a kiss, various moments of the singer before and during the game. In the recording, Ciara’s three children Future Wilburn, 7, Sienna Wilson, 4, and 1-year-old Win Wilson, also appeared.

In addition to the video, the 36-year-old expressed how proud she was of her husband on and off the field. She wrote, You battled. You endured. You persevered. You conquered! Even on the toughest days you still Win by how you lead and how you love!”

The “Level Up” vocalist added, “In the midst of the storm you bounced back, and broke a few records while at it:).. I’m so so proud of you @DangeRussWilson! I’m truly grateful to go on this amazing journey called Life it with you! We love you and we’re always rooting for you! #HawksWin #AlwaysWinnin #3”

Following Ciara’s upload, many fans flooded the star’s comments section and mentioned they were overcome with emotions after viewing the post.

“UGHH!! This post is doing things to my heartttt.”

“Why am I crying?!”

“This tugged on my heartstrings.”

“Beautiful video!! I love your marriage and the way you guys love each other!! So cute together and the kids are so cute.”

“This is so beautiful @ciara & @dangerusswilson,blessings to you all always!”

The Wilsons have been married since 2016.

