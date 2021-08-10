Here’s Why Alger Remains Optimistic in DraftKings (DKNG) Despite its Poor Q2 Performance

Alger, an investment management firm, published its “Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the quarter, the largest portfolio sector weightings for the fund were Information Technology and Industrials. The largest sector overweight was Industrials. Class Z shares of the Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund underperformed the Russell Midcap Growth Index during the second quarter of 2021. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of Alger, the fund mentioned DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), and discussed its stance on the firm. DraftKings Inc. is a Boston, Massachusetts-based sports betting company, that currently has a $20.8 billion market capitalization. DKNG delivered a 11.73% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 64.57%. The stock closed at $51.59 per share on August 06, 2021.

Here is what Alger has to say about DraftKings Inc. in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"DraftKings is an online gaming operator. Its legacy Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) allows users to virtually draft teams of players from professional sports leagues and potentially earn a payout based on how athletes perform. DraftKings Online Sports Betting (OSB) involves the company taking wagers or bets from customers on sporting events. The company's third offering, Online Casino (iGaming), involves customers betting real money when playing casino games like slots and blackjack online. DFS is legal in most states, while approximately 25% of the country's population has access to OSB and approximately 10% has access to iGaming. Within a year, we expect approximately 40% or more of the population to have access to OSB as legalization moves rapidly. The company reported a strong quarter, with revenues exceeding expectations by more than 30%. We think the stock underperformed due to the time period between the conclusion of March Madness and the start of the NFL season being a weaker betting period and concerns about more intense competition. Concerns around tough comps have also hindered performance of DraftKings shares. We note that monthly state data continues to be robust, showing no signs of slowing from reopening. We also believe DraftKings is increasing its potential to gain market share by moving its tech-platform to SBTech, which is a sports betting platform the company acquired as part of a SPAC deal. Legalization of sports betting by states has also been robust."

Based on our calculations, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. DKNG was in 43 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2021, compared to 48 funds in the fourth quarter of 2020. DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) delivered a 15.11% return in the past 3 months.

