Why Alex Grinch’s coaching matters most this season for USC

All the talk across the nation and in Los Angeles about USC footbll is deserved. It starts with head coach Lincoln Riley, who is 55-10 with four Big 12 titles. He coached two Heisman winners, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, and five first-round NFL draft picks. Keep in mind that Riley is only 38 years of age (soon to be 39) and brings a 42-year old defensive coordinator with him who is one of the most respected names in the country.

Alex Grinch deserves tons of praise for a much-improved defense at Oklahoma and Washington State the past few years, also for the recruiting and development of talent on his side of the ball as well. In order for USC to be fully back, the Trojans and their new coaches will have to do what Steve Sarkisian, Lane Kiffin, and Clay Helton all failed to do: Win in the trenches, especially on defense.

Athlon Sports named USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch as a top-15 most important figure (coach or player) who will shape the trajectory of this year’s college football season. That point couldn’t be more accurate.

USC allowed 31.8 points a game and a staggering 167.1 rushing yards per game in 2021. With the Trojans’ additions of Shane Lee via Alabama, Latrell McCutchin of Oklahoma, and Romello Height of Auburn from the transfer portal, expect USC to contend with Oregon, Utah and Washington as the top defense in the Pac-12 in 2022.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire