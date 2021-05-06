Why Alen Smailagic's Warriors roster spot warrants questioning

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kendra Andrews
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Smailagic's roster spot with Warriors warrants questioning originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When the Warriors lost James Wiseman in April after he tore his right meniscus, there was a question of who was going to step up in his place.

Would the Warriors sign another big? Just work with what they already have? My Dubs Talk Podcast co-host, Grant Liffmann, and I had a 10-minute conversation about their options back then, and after the 10 minutes was up, Liffmann pointed out that we had yet to mention Alen Smailagic. 

Now, here we are nearly a month after we had that conversation, and the Warriors have an even slimmer rotation, particularly in the frontcourt. But our position hasn't changed: Smailagic isn't in the position to fill any of the holes Golden State has. 

So this begs the question: why is Smailagic still taking up a roster spot?

First, let's break down what the Warriors rotation currently looks like. 

Klay Thompson and Wiseman are out for the season. Eric Paschall is still recovering from his hip injury while Kelly Oubre reportedly has a torn ligament in his left wrist and a fracture on the palm and is out indefinitely.

Damion Lee is in the NBA's health and safety protocols. And Smailagic, as well as Nico Mannion, have been deemed unusable during the final stretch of the season. That leaves Golden State with an eight-man rotation, and it's clearly wearing on them. 

Before this wave of injuries, the Warriors were playing an 11-man rotation. That means there are two spots Steve Kerr has decided not to fill.

Mannion could be an option to play in certain situations if the Warriors just wanted another able body on the floor. But he's on a two-way contract, and the Warriors are at the point where they want to avoid using inexperience. And that makes sense. 

The same reason is part of why Smailagic hasn't seen any playing time recently. But them not playing Smailagic started long before this point of the season. He's played a total of 51 minutes through 12 games this season, averaging 4.3 per night, essentially all during garbage time. 

So, again, this highlights the question of why is Smailagic on the full active roster?

RELATED: Revisiting preseason Warriors bold predictions

One of the reasons why the Warriors haven't filled either of their vacant roster spots is because of the luxury tax, which multiplies every dollar the Warriors spend on salary.

That's why they didn't give Gary Payton II another 10-day contract or sign him for the rest of the season, despite him adding much-needed help defending the perimeter and impressing the team. 

But if it's about money, and not wanting to spend more than needed, why not swap out Smailagic's contract for one that the Warriors need and will use? 

At the end of the day, though, this comes down to the development of a player the Warriors moved up in the draft to select. 

Between Wiseman, Mannion and Jordan Poole, the Warriors already have a lot of developmental projects they will be investing time and money in, so when it comes to Smailagic, Golden State needs to decide if they truly want to invest in him as well. 

If the answer is no -- which is what it's been all season long -- then it's time to cut him and find someone who will have an immediate impact on the team.

Download and subscribe to the Dubs Talk Podcast

Recommended Stories

  • Source: Warriors 'considering' Jordan Bell contract, reunion

    Could we see Jordan Bell make a return to the Warriors?

  • Warriors should monitor Pacers' reported dysfunction as trade ally

    Could the Indiana Pacers be a potential trade target for the Warriors this offseason?

  • Warriors remain very shorthanded for first Thunder game

    Eric Paschall has missed Golden State's last 17 games.

  • Thunder at Warriors: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Thursday

    All you need to know ahead of Thursday's Thunder-Warriors game.

  • Indiana Pacers suspend assistant coach Greg Foster, fine center Goga Bitadze for argument

    Greg Foster and Goga Bitadze got into an on-court argument in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Foster's suspension is for one game.

  • Warriors' Kelly Oubre avoids surgery, will be evaluated next week

    Warriors wing Kelly Oubre Jr. will reportedly avoid surgery miss 1-2 more weeks resting his sore left wrist.

  • Zion, Pelicans primed for last-gasp bid to make postseason

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) Zion Williamson and the mercurial New Orleans Pelicans may yet have something to say about the NBA postseason. San Antonio's recent five-game skid has helped the Pelicans pull within 1 1/2 games of the final Western Conference play-in spot with six games to go. Meanwhile, the Pelicans have shaken off seemingly back-breaking losses to win three out of four, with their past two victories each requiring fourth-quarter comebacks.

  • Rockets have historic injury list ahead of Friday’s game in Milwaukee

    Of the 17 players under contract with Houston, 13 are listed as either out, doubtful, or questionable against the Bucks.

  • Rumor: Timberwolves wanted Warriors to trade up for the No. 1 pick

    The Timberwolves apparently tried to get the Warriors to take the top pick off their hands in the draft last year.

  • Jimmie Ward posts cryptic Richard Sherman-49ers Instagram story

    Does Jimmie Ward know something that we don't know?

  • Thunder vs. Warriors: Lineups, injury reports, broadcast info (May 6)

    The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to play their first of two games in a row against the Golden State Warriors, who hold a .500 record and are fighting toward an eighth seed in the Western Conference. Golden State's 2-2 stretch over the last four ...

  • China’s Labor Day Holiday Travel Spending Shows Steady Recovery

    In Hainan Island, duty-free sales during the five days break were up 248 percent year-over-year to 993 million renminbi, or $153.3 million.

  • Apple's New Update Lets You Unlock Your iPhone With Your Apple Watch - Here's How

    Apple is always coming out with innovative features, and its newest iOS 14.5 update is much needed, especially because some of it focuses on current pandemic-related issues. The tech giant just launched a feature that allows users to unlock their iPhone with their Apple Watch - and, most importantly, it can be done with a mask on!

  • Dolphins releasing starting free safety, team captain Bobby McCain

    After taking safety Jevon Holland with a second-round pick, the Dolphins are moving on from Bobby McCain in a cost-cutting move.

  • China tourist trips top pre-pandemic levels over May Day break, revenues still lower

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese tourists made around 230 million trips over the extended May Day holiday as domestic travel surpassed pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, according to official estimates on Wednesday, although total tourism revenues were still lower. China marked International Labour Day with a five-day holiday from May 1-5, giving workers a long-awaited opportunity to travel to other parts of the country after they were urged to skip their annual trip home for Lunar New Year in mid-February to stave off the risk of a COVID-19 resurgence. The 230 million trips figure - an estimate from the data centre of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism - was up 119.7% from the same period of 2020, when travel was more restricted, and 3.2% higher than pre-pandemic levels, as people flocked to popular destinations from tropical Hainan to scenic Tibet.

  • Ed Sheeran becomes shirt sponsor of English club Ipswich

    English singer Ed Sheeran is the new shirt sponsor for third-division soccer club Ipswich. The longtime Ipswich fan, known for songs such as “Shape of You" and “Perfect,” signed a one-year deal Thursday to sponsor the men's and women's shirts next season. "The football club is a big part of the local community and this is my way of showing my support," said the 30-year-old musician, who grew up in the area.

  • Vaccine tourism: Canadians fly south for shot as U.S. demand falls

    With COVID-19 vaccine demand declining in the United States, some Canadians facing third-wave lockdowns are flying south to get inoculated, perhaps months earlier than they would be able to at home. Jimmy Simmons, 37, saw friends in their 40s struggling to get a shot in the hard-hit Canadian province of Ontario. Simmons, who works in real estate, is not yet eligible for a vaccine in Ontario.

  • Toyota Corolla Cross vs. Kia Seltos

    There's no stopping the influx of crossover SUVs to the market. The Kia Seltos arrived in 2019 to replace the Soul. Based on the Hyundai Kona, the Seltos centers on styling, with its signature Tiger Nose grille and two-tone paint options. The Toyota Corolla Cross, on the other hand, is basically a raised Corolla. That means it possesses the solid quality of what was once the best-selling car in the world. Aside from that, the Corolla Cross brought a hybrid powertrain to the segment. So if you're looking for a crossover, and are torn between the Seltos and Corolla Cross, then read on to know more about each car. Kia Seltos (P1.098 to P1.505 million) The entry-level LX has a price tag of P1.908 million, the mid-level EX P1.198 million, and the top-spec SX trim P1.505 million. All Seltos cars are powered by a two-liter gasoline engine that's good for 147hp and 179Nm of torque. Meanwhile, gear changes are done by an infinitely variable transmission (IVT). The IVT system comes with a Drive Mode Select feature, allowing driver to choose between five different driving modes: Smart, Eco, Comfort, Sport, and Custom. Other features across the Seltos range are 17-inch alloy wheels, and the eight-inch touchscreen multimedia with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The EX and SX share LED daytime and taillights, while only the SX gets full LED headlamps and fog lights, and that two-tone paint option. Buyers can opt for a Starbright Yellow body and Black roof, or a Clear White/Black combo. Aside from automatic climate control and push-button start, the SX includes a host of safety features. These include airbags dotted around the cabin, electronic stability control, and downhill brake control and hill-start assist. Toyota Corolla Cross (P1.285 million and P1.650 million) A price difference of P365,000 separates the two Corolla Cross trims, with P1.285 million for the 1.8 G CVT, and P1.650 million for the 1.8 V Hybrid. The 1.8 G is powered a 1.8-liter gasoline engine that generates 138hp and 172Nm of torque. The 1.8 V Hybrid pairs the same engine with a 53kW electric motor, which adds 71hp and 163Nm. Both cars share a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). A six-way power adjustable driver's seat is found inside the Corolla Cross G, and a 6.8-inch touchscreen for Apple and Android. In contrast, the Hybrid features an eight-way power driver's seat and a bigger touchscreen. This car illuminates the road with LED headlights, and automatically swishes the wipers when rain hits the windscreen. The Corolla Cross Hybrid comes with Toyota Safety Sense (TSS), a suite of driver assistance technologies. TSS includes Automatic High Beam, Lane Tracing Assist, Lane Departure Alert, and Adaptive Cruise Control. Despite not having TSS, the base model still comes with Vehicle Stability Control and Hill-Start Assist. ASEAN NCAP safety tests rate the Corolla Cross a five-star car. Standard safety features on both models include anti-lock brakes, a rearview camera, and seatbelts all around. Both models also have clearance sensors, but the Hybrid has more with six (two front, four rear), as opposed to the base’s two (rear only). Corolla Cross units wear four standard colors: Red Mica Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Metal Stream Metallic, and Platinum White Pearl Mica (which costs an extra P15,000). Verdict There's a lot going for the Corolla Cross. The Japanese crossover packs more features and safety, especially for the base model. These qualities justify the car's higher price and more conservative looks, compared to the Korean car. The famous Toyota hybrid powertrain will also appease folks who want to lessen their fuel expenses and carbon-dioxide emissions. Photos from Toyota and Kia Also read: TMP offers sanitation package, discounts at dealerships until May 15 Kia PH expands dealership network with new Cainta showroom

  • Harris to meet virtually with Mexico's president about migrant issues

    Vice President Kamala Harris will hold her first virtual meeting Friday with Mexico's Andrés Manuel López Obrador as Biden's Central America envoy.

  • Bucks outlast Bradley Beal's 42 points, win tightly contested game over Wizards

    Takeaways from the Wizards' loss to the Bucks on the road.