It's been a wild last 12 months for Warriors guard Alec Burks.

In late November 2018, he was traded from Utah to Cleveland. A couple months later, the Cavs shipped him to Sacramento.

Soon after becoming a free agent on June 30, he agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Thunder. But when Oklahoma City traded Paul George to the Clippers, he was allowed out of his commitment.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ultimately, he agreed to terms on a minimum deal with the Warriors.

"I talked to Steve Kerr and he sold me on it, basically," Burks told reporters in mid-July. "An opportunity. Playing winning basketball -- playoff basketball. Playing with great players."

Well, the Warriors almost certainly aren't going to the playoffs, and great players like Steph Curry and Draymond Green are banged up.

"It ain't been tough. I committed here for other reasons besides playing with those great players," Burks said after the Warriors' loss in Houston on Wednesday night. "I like the culture. I like Steve. I like Bob (Myers). That's what sold me at first.

"And I like the people right here that's playing, that's healthy. We'll eventually get those guys back. Doesn't matter if we winning or losing, it's just building a culture.

"I'm glad where I'm at. I'm proud I made a good decision."

Burks made his debut Oct. 30 against the Suns and averaged 8.5 points over his first four appearances.

[RELATED: Why one reporter believes Dubs will make series of trades]

He broke out against the Rockets, racking up 28 points, to go along with eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 31 minutes.

"I'm still working. I feel like this is my preseason," he said after the game. "I missed the whole training camp. Still trying to catch a rhythm. It'll come along."

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram

Story continues

Why Alec Burks still is proud of his decision to sign with Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area