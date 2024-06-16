Why Alan Shearer believes England will beat Serbia and go on to win the European Championship

Why Alan Shearer believes England will beat Serbia and go on to win the European Championship

Alan Shearer has tipped England to go all the way and win EURO 2024.

The former international striker is as excited as when he was a player alongside now England manager Gareth Southgate as his side as they prepare for their group games, in Germany.



Recalling his own experiences in the run-up to international tournaments, he said: “It’s been spoken about for so long now, you are just delighted the tournament is here and you want to play.

“The vast majority of the England squad are coming into this on the back of a really good season and you just can’t wait to get out there.”

Shearer played with Southgate at three international tournaments and told Betfair the former defender’s impact on English football must not be down played. He explained: “When you look at where England were when he took over, they were nearly at rock bottom. If you remember that performance against Iceland, it was so bad.

“For him to take us the way he has done, a World Cup semi-final, a final of a European Championship, everyone looks at him and thinks this is England’s time.”

The former Newcastle United striker, who scored 30 goals in 63 games for the Three Lions, believes this squad are ready to be the next Golden Generation.

He added: “I think they’re ready, I know we’ve got issues defensively but no team is perfect and whichever country wins it, you are going to need a bit of luck.

“I think our time is now, this group of players are ready to go and get us a long-awaited trophy.”

Ahead of England’s opener versus Serbia this evening, Shearer tipped the Three Lions to win the game by a comfortable margin: “England have far too much for Serbia in forward positions so I would say England to win by two or three.”

He did not write off the Serbians though. He said: “Serbia have Mitrovic and Vlahovic up front. I think Mitrovic will definitely play, they will look to rain crosses in because that’s what he demands, and he gets all the goals for them.

“Opening games are never easy. A lot of the time they’re cagey affairs, but I would think England can score two or three and win.”