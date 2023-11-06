Why did Alan Bowman quickly adapt to Oklahoma State football culture? Mike Gundy explains

STILLWATER — While Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II has been gobbling up all the attention for the Cowboy offense as arguably the hottest player in the country, quarterback Alan Bowman has been working effectively with less spotlight.

More importantly to the success of the Cowboys (7-2, 5-1 Big 12), Bowman has fully bought into the program rather than worrying about individual attention.

The sixth-year senior could’ve viewed his third college team as another stop on his journey, but he’s fully invested as the Cowboys come off a Bedlam victory and turn their attention toward a meeting with Central Florida at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Orlando.

“One of the things that none of us know anymore is, what are portal kids gonna be like,” OSU head coach Mike Gundy said on Monday. “We don’t know ‘em.

“We bring young kids in out of high school and we train ‘em. (With portal players) that’s the uncertainty of our team. Who are we bringing in here? We got lucky with (Bowman) because he accepted all the culture we have here.”

Could Alan Bowman apply for a seventh year of eligibility? OSU coach Mike Gundy says he's heard the talk, but doesn't know anything right now.

Since taking over as the sole quarterback six games ago, Bowman is averaging 279.8 passing yards per game with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.

His offensive line deserves some credit for this one, but he hasn’t been sacked in the last three games, and in three of the last four, he has completed 65% of his passes or better.

“He’s been operating in a good way and understands if he doesn’t feel good about something, throw it away and we’ll live to play another down,” Gundy said. “We’re fortunate that he’s come in and he’s adapted to our culture and who we are, and it’s helped us in a big way.”

Talk has begun to circulate about Bowman potentially applying to the NCAA for a seventh year of eligibility via a medical hardship from an injury-plagued season at Texas Tech in 2019 in which he played just three games.

"I've heard that brought up, but I don't know anything about that," Gundy said. "Those waivers or whatever are filed after the season."

Oklahoma State's Alan Bowman (7) throws a pass in the second half during a Bedlam college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

Turning the page to UCF

Gundy spent the first 38 seconds of his Monday press conference talking about how great the Bedlam victory was for the players, the fans and the program. He apologized for not returning all of the countless congratulatory text messages he received.

But in the 39th second, he mentioned the phrase of the week: Moving forward.

“One of the reasons I’m really pushing moving forward, we have to every week,” Gundy said. “Whether you have a great win or you have a tough loss, you always have to move forward. But for me to not address the situation now in moving forward would be a mistake in my opinion.

“So that’s why I’m just moving forward, because otherwise, this won’t move forward. It’s too big of a situation in the state of Oklahoma to just go away in one or two days.”

How much does a goal post cost?

Gundy was asked what it will cost the school to replace the goal post that was torn down by fans after the Bedlam win on Saturday night.

Admitting he had no idea, Gundy estimated $30,000, but was told it was half that.

“They coulda took both for 30,” Gundy cracked.

Asked what former athletic director Mike Holder — who was well-known for keeping a keen eye on the athletic budget — would have thought about needing to replace the goal post, Gundy said wins like Saturday brought out a different side of Holder.

“In that situation, he’d be like, ‘Tear ‘em down,’” Gundy said. “He’s all for that.”

Gundy shook hands with Holder, seated on the front row behind the OSU bench, as the game was ending Saturday night.

“I could tell it was very emotional for him,” Gundy said.

Oklahoma State fans rush the field after OSU won a Bedlam college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

Extra points

Gundy said he could sense the energy in the stadium during pregame for Bedlam. “The electricity was there,” he said. “The majority of the Bedlam games we’ve played, home or away, there’s an electricity you feel in your body when you take the field, with the crowd and the game and the pageantry of college football that we don’t want to lose.”

Running back Ollie Gordon II was named Big 12 co-offensive player of the week, marking the fourth straight week he has either won or shared the award. He is just the second player in the history of the Big 12 to win the award four straight weeks.

Linebacker Xavier Benson claimed the Big 12 defensive player of the week honor after logging seven tackles, with three for loss, a sack, a quarterback hurry and a forced fumble that he also recovered.

Kickoff time for OSU’s game at Houston on Nov. 18 was not announced Monday, and will be held for selection six days in advance.

OSU vs. UCF

KICKOFF: 2:30 p.m. Saturday at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Fla. (ESPN)

