Why Alabama's Nick Saban says Jayden Daniels-led LSU offense reminds him of Joe Burrow

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels may not be Joe Burrow, but Alabama coach Nick Saban sees shades of the now-Cincinnati Bengals quarterback in the Tigers offense this season.

On Thursday's edition of "Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show," Saban explained that he sees similarities between the Daniels-led offense and the 2019 LSU squad that snapped an eight-game losing streak to Alabama on the shoulders of Burrow, the Heisman Trophy winner who won the national title that season. A stellar performance from Burrow, who threw for 393 yards and three touchdowns, gave No. 2 LSU the win over No. 3 Alabama.

"I think it's very comparable to what they had then," Saban said. "This team they have right now is very similar in many, many ways. The running back's a good receiver, he's a bigger guy than what they had then."

Saban pointed out running back Logan Diggs' ability to be a pass-catching threat, similar to former Tiger running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who holds the LSU single-season record for receptions by a running back with 55 catches. Diggs has eight catches for 82 yards this season.

The Crimson Tide coach also spoke on the difficulty of playing with high expectations. Since Saban got to Tuscaloosa, Alabama has come away with a national title at least once every three seasons, a streak that could be snapped this season.

"When everybody has these high expectations, it really gets hard," Saban said. "It's one thing to get to the top, it's another thing to stay on top. It's a completely different mindset. Getting this team to climb the mountain has been really challenging and a lot of fun."

