Why Alabama's Nick Saban named Jalen Milroe starting quarterback ahead of Mississippi game

Alabama football coach Nick Saban said Monday, ahead of a game against Mississippi, that Jalen Milroe has earned the opportunity to be the team's quarterback.

Milroe did not play against South Florida, but he started the first two games against Middle Tennessee and Texas.

"Jalen really showed the leadership that I was looking for during the game in terms of supporting his teammates and doing the things he needed to do," Saban said. "He's had the opportunity to play. So have the other guys. Jalen played the best of all those guys."

Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson have been the other two quarterbacks in the mix, and both received time against South Florida. Buchner started but was benched before halftime. Then Simpson took over the rest of the game. The offense put up 17 points with the two leading the group. Simpson had the lone touchdown of the two quarterbacks when he ran for a quarterback sneak in the second half.

Buchner finished 5-for-14 for 34 yards and no interceptions. Simpson completed 5 of 9 passes for 73 yards and no interceptions. Simpson also had a 45-yard pass to tight end CJ Dippre.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe looks for a receiver against Texas.

Those bodies of work pale in comparison to what Milroe did in his first two starts. He contributed to seven touchdowns over his two starts, five through the air and two on the ground. He also had two interceptions against Texas. His overall stat line: 27-for-45 for 449 yards.

"I came in with Jalen, so I know what kind of player he is and what kind of person he is," linebacker Deontae Lawson said. "It definitely gives me a great spirit."

Milroe is in his third season with the program. He filled in for a game and a half last season against Arkansas and Texas A&M when Bryce Young went down with an injury.

Simpson is in his second season with the program while Buchner transferred from Notre Dame after the spring.

Saban compared the competition at quarterback to baking a cake back in July. He said he would let everyone know when the cake is ready.

Monday was that day.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Jalen Milroe named Alabama starting QB by Nick Saban