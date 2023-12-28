Why Alabama's Nick Saban, Jalen Milroe form unfamiliar test for Michigan football | Toppmeyer

Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa ranks as the best quarterback Michigan faced this season. Tagovailoa played for a 7-5 team. The second-best quarterback the Wolverines played, Ohio State’s Kyle McCord, faced an uncertain path toward retaining his starting job, and he transferred to Syracuse earlier this month.

That’s to say Michigan has not faced many top-tier quarterbacks while compiling the nation’s No. 2-ranked defense.

The nation’s top-three defenses all reside in the Big Ten East. That’s a testament to the level of defense played by the best teams in that division. That also reflects the Big Ten's mediocre collection of quarterbacks.

No. 1 Michigan (13-0) will be tested in new ways on Jan. 1 in the Rose Bowl against No. 4 Alabama (12-1), because Alabama possesses a quarterback who can threaten the Wolverines in ways Big Ten quarterbacks couldn't.

Jalen Milroe went from a mid-September liability to an asset by midseason to an undeniable team strength by the postseason.

Milroe challenges defenses with his legs like no quarterback on Michigan's schedule. He’s one of the nation’s best deep-ball artists, too, and he’s improved his midrange game.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh described Milroe as “elite.” Wolverines pass rusher Jaylen Harrell labeled Milroe as “talented,” “athletic” and “freaky.”

“If you get out of your (defensive) lane, he can take it 100 yards,” Harrell told reporters.

Milroe runs like a track sprinter, but he's a true dual threat. Alabama ranks fourth nationally in passing plays of at least 40 yards.

“I don't think we've seen a quarterback like this,” Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter said.

Comparatively, Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy hasn’t reached 150 yards passing in any game since a Nov. 4 victory against Purdue.

The betting public favors Alabama. Nick Saban probably has something to do with that. Saban is 6-1 in College Football Playoff semifinals. Harbaugh is 0-2.

Also of note: Alabama is 4-0 in semifinals in which it passes for more yards than its opponent. Its average margin of victory in those four games is 21.8 points.

Saban is the ultimate X-factor in a CFP semifinal. When he’s armed with the better quarterback, it’s been game over for Alabama’s semifinal opponent.

And Alabama will feature the better quarterback in Pasadena, California.

Emails of the week

Gregory writes: Those who live in glass houses should not throw stones. Your pompous attitude (toward Michigan) is quite apparent in calling out alleged cheating on one side but being willfully blind to the blatant attempt on the other by hiring a former (assistant) coach immediately before a bowl game they are predicted to lose. You are not a journalist you are a fan and should be ashamed of calling what you wrote as reporting. Do some soul searching and tell me where I'm wrong. Can't wait to hear your pathetic excuses come Jan 2.

My response: Alabama’s hire of former Michigan assistant George Helow does not violate any NCAA rules. That’s just savvy gamesmanship. Also, are we sure Alabama is “predicted to lose” this game? The spread shows Michigan as a razor-thin favorite. The betting public strongly backs the Tide.

Steeler writes: Worst article I've read in a long time. Alabama is far from a clean honest program. … Saban just hired (Helow) from Harbaugh's staff last year, unusual timing to say the least. Yet that's OK? Saban will get way more info from him then anyone ever did watching sidelines.

My response: Someone just told me a different column I wrote recently was the worst article they’d ever read. Apparently, there’s a new leader in the clubhouse!

Michael writes: USA is clearly 1 of the top 4 teams in the country. Alabama is no hero. You're the equivalent of FAKE NEWS.

My response: USA is No. 1 in my book. U-S-A! U-S-A!

Three and out

1. Quarterback opt-outs will make the ReliaQuest and Citrus bowls more interesting. With LSU's Jayden Daniels and Tennessee's Joe Milton opting out, LSU's game against Wisconsin and Tennessee's game against Iowa will be played with an eye on the future of the Tigers and Vols. The Garrett Nussmeier and Nico Iamaleava experiences will begin in earnest on Jan. 1.

2. Florida State continues to explore a possible exit from the ACC. If the Seminoles uncover an escape hatch within the ACC’s sticky grant of rights, my gut says they’re more likely to wind up in the Big Ten than the SEC, despite being a cultural and geographic fit for the SEC.

3. “Portal King” is now an insufficient moniker for Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin. After his most impressive haul of transfers yet, he’s now the “Portal Overlord.” If Kiffin’s 2024 Rebels contend for the 12-team playoff, Florida might envy Kiffin’s success, while the Billy Napier era plods along.

Hello, 2024

My way-too-early 2024 SEC power rankings: 1. Alabama, 2. Georgia, 3. Texas, 4. Ole Miss, No. 5 LSU.

My way-too-early 2024 Florida hot board: 1. Kiffin, 2. …

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.

