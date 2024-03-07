Why Alabama's Kalen DeBoer has to outcoach Lane Kiffin, Mike Norvell but not Nick Saban | Toppmeyer

As if operating in Nick Saban’s shadow wasn’t enough, Kalen DeBoer has two more coaches he must live up to: Mike Norvell and Lane Kiffin.ESPN reported Wednesday that Alabama did not seriously consider Kiffin as a candidate to be Saban’s heir. It did consider Florida State's Norvell.

No surprise on either front. The Tuscaloosa News, in January, confirmed Norvell's candidacy. And mere hours after Saban retired, I cast doubt on Kiffin's candidacy. The Lane Train experience and Alabama's brass don't mix.

Still, this resurfacing of the news raises two questions: Would Alabama be better off with Kiffin? Or, should Alabama AD Greg Byrne have sealed the deal with Norvell rather than DeBoer?

My current opinion on those topics: No, and no.Shortly after Saban retired, I wrote that Alabama should make DeBoer its top target. I also liked Norvell as a candidate. He's suited to this era of NIL and transfer free agency. I liked DeBoer's credentials better. The guy just doesn't lose. I respect Kiffin's success at Ole Miss, but I never expected Alabama's administration would embrace him.

Texas’ Steve Sarkisian was the only other potential candidate I liked for this job as much as DeBoer. But, I never thought Sarkisian would leave the momentum he’s built at Texas, a well-resourced program where he can win a national championship as soon as next season.

That left DeBoer, owner of a 104-12 career record, atop the A-list.

Byrne saw it similarly.

I’ve written it before, but once more for posterity: I like this hire.

But, what I think, what Byrne thinks and what Alabama fans think now won’t matter if DeBoer stumbles out of the gates, especially if that occurs while Kiffin and Norvell thrive.

Opinions change. Honeymoons don’t last long in the SEC. And DeBoer’s performance will be compared to that of Kiffin and Norvell.

If DeBoer succeeds, Byrne will be credited for making the right choice. If he falters, the narrative will twist that Byrne should’ve pursued Kiffin or hired Norvell.

DeBoer’s situation isn’t unique. Similarly, LSU’s Brian Kelly needed to outperform Florida’s Billy Napier to maintain support. Napier successfully operated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in LSU's backyard, but LSU ignored him and spent big for Kelly. Florida hired Napier.

Two years into each coach’s tenure, Kelly logged almost twice as many victories as Napier. Now, you won't hear a peep about the idea of Napier at LSU. Instead, you're hearing Steve Spurrier cast doubt on whether Napier's the guy for Florida.

LSU looks smart for reeling in Kelly, rather than taking the low-hanging fruit.

How smart will Byrne look two years from now?

Don’t expect Kiffin or Norvell to help DeBoer’s cause. Each of those coaches possesses a playoff-caliber team. While neither Ole Miss nor FSU is on Alabama’s schedule, they'll set high bars that DeBoer will be expected to clear. And Kiffin will take to social media to remind Alabama fans of his existence at every turn.

Existing in Saban's shadow might be the easier of DeBoer’s chores. After all, Saban went 7-6 in his Alabama debut. DeBoer can expect the GOAT’s support, while Kiffin and Norvell apply heat from afar.

Only one way I know to turn down the heat: Win early and often.

Fortunately for DeBoer, that's his specialty.

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.

