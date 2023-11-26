Why Alabama's College Football Playoff hopes is problematic beyond beating Georgia | Toppmeyer

AUBURN, Ala. – In it final trip down the regular-season catwalk, Alabama stumbled and almost fell on its face. Jalen Milroe and Isaiah Bond teamed up to prevent such an embarrassment, delivering a 31-yard fourth-down escape in one of the wildest Iron Bowls you’ll ever see.

After beating Auburn 27-24, No. 8 Alabama retains hope of the College Football Playoff if it stuns No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship.

But, making the playoff isn’t as simple as beating Georgia – not that there’s anything simple about beating the Bulldogs.

Alabama (11-1, 8-0 SEC) faces the strange situation of being undefeated against SEC competition but needing help to make the playoff even if it ends Georgia’s 29-game winning streak next weekend in Atlanta.

The playoff selection committee remains smitten by the eye test, and Alabama isn’t winning any beauty contest.

No. 6 Oregon and No. 7 Texas dazzled in rivalry romps on Friday, meaning Alabama cannot hope to pass either in Tuesday’s rankings update.

No. 5 Florida State, down to its third-string quarterback in the fourth quarter on Saturday, survived The Swamp to remain undefeated.

Alabama’s home loss to Texas remains a playoff roadblock. So, too, does the number of undefeated teams entering conference championship weekend.

If No. 2 Michigan and FSU win their conference championship games, they’ll be undefeated. They’re in.

I’m sure some ESPN talking head – perhaps one who graduated from Alabama – will lobby that a one-loss Alabama team that beats Georgia should be in over the Seminoles, who are without injured star quarterback Jordan Travis.

But, there’s no precedent for keeping an undefeated Power Five champion out of the CFP.

And, anyway, FSU looked better in a 24-15 victory over Florida than Alabama did while getting taken to the brink by Auburn.

The winner of the Pac-12 Championship between Washington and Oregon will claim another playoff spot.

And, if Texas beats Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship, I can’t see how this committee would justify pushing Alabama past the Longhorns in the face of Texas’ 34-24 win inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama improved after that Texas game – or, at least, I thought it so.

The Iron Bowl gave me some pause – and it probably reaffirmed the committee’s lukewarm feelings about Alabama.

You might be wondering, how is Alabama, which barely handled Auburn, supposed to beat Georgia, anyway?

If Alabama’s defense couldn’t handle Payton Thorne, Jarquez Hunter and Damari Alston, how’s it supposed to corral Carson Beck, Brock Bowers and Kendall Milton?

The easy answer is, it’s not going to, but I’ve learned not to prematurely close the book on 2023 Alabama.

The Crimson Tide tends to play to the level of its competition, although it hasn’t faced a level of competition like it will see in Atlanta.

Beating Georgia would require a performance unlike any Alabama has assembled this year, and even if it happens, that might not be enough to unlock a playoff berth.

What a cruel twist of irony it would be if the SEC, which dominated the four-team playoff era thanks in part to Alabama, got shut out of the field in the final year of this playoff format – courtesy of an Alabama upset, of all things.

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.

