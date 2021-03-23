Why Alabama WR DeVonta Smith’s size won’t limit him in the NFL

In the NFL today, per Pro Football Reference, there are exactly 19 receivers who tip the scales at a maximum of 175 pounds. DeSean Jackson, who just signed a one-year deal with the Rams, is the most prominent of them, with 612 catches for 10,656 yards and 56 touchdowns so far in his 13-year career. Only seven of those 19 receivers were drafted, and only Baltimore’s Marquise Brown was selected in the first round — 25th overall in the 2019 draft. Of the remaining receivers, there are a whole lot of Cole Beaslies, Taylor Gabriels, Travis Benjamins, and Isaiah McKenzies, and even more Tommylee Lewises, Jaydon Mickenses, Jojo Natsons, and Deonte Harrises.

Who? That’s the obvious point.

Today’s NFL doesn’t have a lot of room for receivers under, say, 180 pounds, and less room for outside X-iso targets who can beat top cornerbacks at that size. DeSean Jackson has always relied on a transcendent ability to create open space and avoid contested-catch situations with pure speed and agility. Marquise Brown is still a work in progress. The Bills have Cole Beasley and Isaiah McKenzie as their primary slot receivers, and they’re two of the NFL’s best in that role, especially the underrated McKenzie, but you just don’t often see smaller receivers as true No. 1 guys.

This is newly relevant with the presence in the 2021 draft of Alabama’s DeVonta Smith, who revealed on Monday that he weighs 170 pounds at 6-foot-1. There wasn’t a thing Smith couldn’t do as a receiver for the Crimson Tide — last season, he tied for first in the NCAA in deep receptions (15) and ranked first in deep reception yards (589). Smith also ranked first in screen receptions (35) and screen yards (304), so pretty much wherever he’s going on a route, it’s a bad deal for enemy defenses.

That certainly applied in the NCAA, but what about the NFL? Can Smith make those contested catches? Can he be like DeSean Jackson and torch deep safeties enough to avoid the collisions he’d rather avoid? And can he be a true X-iso receiver in the NFL as he was in the NCAA? Because with his tape and his production, it’s a near-inevitability that Smith will go in the top of the first round, and that just doesn’t happen to career slot receivers.

Story continues

Smith seemed unperturbed about the potential problems.

“I feel like it’s not going to be any different than college, he said Monday. “I have played in the SEC. I feel like it’s the toughest conference there is. I know a lot of people that are bigger than me that have more problems than me, so I’m not worried about it at all.”

There’s a specific shopping list Smith will have to fill to succeed at the next level, and he appears to check the boxes. In fact, he showed multiple ways in which he transcends his size limitations in just one game — Alabama’s 52-24 win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff national championship game. Smith destroyed the Buckeyes’ defense for 12 catches, 215 yards, and three touchdowns in the first half, and watching how he did it reveals the ways in which he’ll be able to succeed in the NFL.

Gaining first-step separation to avoid aggressive coverage

One of the best ways for a receiver to defeat aggressive coverage at the line of scrimmage is to avoid it altogether. Certain receivers just have a knack for this -- I consider Green Bay's Davante Adams to be the best in the NFL at it -- and you have to have very quick feet and an understanding of where your defender is headed at the snap to get away with it. Otherwise, you're going to get beaten up at the line a lot. Watch how Smith (No. 6) avoids the press by turning inside right from the snap.

Leveraging open space

Finding open spaces in coverage, and using your leverage to create in those open spaces, are important elements of playing the position. Smith has this on lock, as he shows here from the inside slot against linebacker Baron Browning.

Smith's first touchdown against Ohio State was another brilliant example of this. Fake the reverse look, wait for the coverage to swing that way, and then break out to the open space with the quick pivot.

Expanding the picture with catch radius

Here, cornerback Shaun Wade thinks he has Smith covered to the boundary, but Smith has enough room to the sideline to separate from Wade and make an acrobatic catch, tapping both feet in bounds.

Using next-level acceleration to beat the defender

A nice skill if you have it. and not everybody does. Smith does, and on this catch, he deep-fries Wade up the numbers. Notice again the footwork from the line of scrimmage to create immediate separation from a possible press, and once that's done, it's just mano a mano in a vertical sense.

Smith's most infamous (from an Ohio State perspective) touchdown of the day was his third, when he ran an over route from the inside slot, and linebacker Tuf Borland was huffing and puffing to try and keep pace. Tyreek Hill (who weighs 185 pounds on a good day) frequently benefits from the inside slot in mismatches with linebackers and bigger slot defenders. Smith showed here (and in other instances) his ability to create big plays from the slot at a No. 1 receiver level. This is especially effective if your deep safety works away from Smith, which is what happens here.

Using motion to create commotion

Smith's second touchdown of the night was predicated on a nasty comeback motion which first indicated to quarterback Mac Jones that the Buckeyes were in man coverage, and then, with the comeback and follow-through, Smith ensured separation, with no Buckeyes defender able to keep up with him.

Using cuts and quick angles to create separation

One of the more unfortunate things you'll see cornerbacks do against Smith is to try and defend him on comebacks and curls -- any route that requires Smith to turn quickly back to the quarterback, and for the cornerback to follow. Smith can do that all day. The guys defending him? Not so much at his level. Per Sports Info Solutions, Smith caught 17 curls and comebacks in 2020 on 20 targets in 2020 for 232 yards, 68 yards after the catch, and a touchdown. One suspects that most NFL defenders will have these same issues.

Okay, but what about contested catches?

Smith didn't make any contested catches against Ohio State, because he didn't have to. But per Pro Football Focus, he had 11 in 2020, which tied him for fifth in the NCAA, and there are plenty of examples of Smith playing "bigger than he is." in scouting parlance. Is he going to beat cornerbacks up like DeAndre Hopkins does at 6-foot-1 and 212 pounds? No, but asking Smith to do that in the first place is the equivalent of using a Lamborghini to tow your boat.

It's about what Smith can do, not what he can't.

(Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)

Asked at the 2021 Senior Bowl about Smith's size, Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores -- whose team currently has the third and 18th picks in the 2021 draft -- threw the idea away as a concern. "This guy is a very, very good player," Flores said, per ESPN's Cameron Wolfe. "You can nitpick all you want about a guy's size, but good players are good players are good players. We all can see that. "This guy is a very good player. He made a lot of plays in college. He made a lot of plays in the biggest games of the year. You can nitpick all day on things on people. He's a very good player, and it's been good getting to know him. He's a good kid, too." The best scouts and executives in any sport -- in any industry, really -- tend to fixate more on what a person can do as opposed to what a person can't do. It's far easier to discount any player for this or that shortcoming, and far more valuable to see that player for what he is and how he fits into what you're trying to do. Last season, DeVonta Smith caught 117 passes for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns. If you are unable to see how he could work in your offense, maybe Smith isn't the problem.

1

1