Why Alabama WR DeVonta Smith’s size won’t limit him in the NFL

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Doug Farrar
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In the NFL today, per Pro Football Reference, there are exactly 19 receivers who tip the scales at a maximum of 175 pounds. DeSean Jackson, who just signed a one-year deal with the Rams, is the most prominent of them, with 612 catches for 10,656 yards and 56 touchdowns so far in his 13-year career. Only seven of those 19 receivers were drafted, and only Baltimore’s Marquise Brown was selected in the first round — 25th overall in the 2019 draft. Of the remaining receivers, there are a whole lot of Cole Beaslies, Taylor Gabriels, Travis Benjamins, and Isaiah McKenzies, and even more Tommylee Lewises, Jaydon Mickenses, Jojo Natsons, and Deonte Harrises.

Who? That’s the obvious point.

Today’s NFL doesn’t have a lot of room for receivers under, say, 180 pounds, and less room for outside X-iso targets who can beat top cornerbacks at that size. DeSean Jackson has always relied on a transcendent ability to create open space and avoid contested-catch situations with pure speed and agility. Marquise Brown is still a work in progress. The Bills have Cole Beasley and Isaiah McKenzie as their primary slot receivers, and they’re two of the NFL’s best in that role, especially the underrated McKenzie, but you just don’t often see smaller receivers as true No. 1 guys.

This is newly relevant with the presence in the 2021 draft of Alabama’s DeVonta Smith, who revealed on Monday that he weighs 170 pounds at 6-foot-1. There wasn’t a thing Smith couldn’t do as a receiver for the Crimson Tide — last season, he tied for first in the NCAA in deep receptions (15) and ranked first in deep reception yards (589). Smith also ranked first in screen receptions (35) and screen yards (304), so pretty much wherever he’s going on a route, it’s a bad deal for enemy defenses.

That certainly applied in the NCAA, but what about the NFL? Can Smith make those contested catches? Can he be like DeSean Jackson and torch deep safeties enough to avoid the collisions he’d rather avoid? And can he be a true X-iso receiver in the NFL as he was in the NCAA? Because with his tape and his production, it’s a near-inevitability that Smith will go in the top of the first round, and that just doesn’t happen to career slot receivers.

Smith seemed unperturbed about the potential problems.

“I feel like it’s not going to be any different than college, he said Monday. “I have played in the SEC. I feel like it’s the toughest conference there is. I know a lot of people that are bigger than me that have more problems than me, so I’m not worried about it at all.”

There’s a specific shopping list Smith will have to fill to succeed at the next level, and he appears to check the boxes. In fact, he showed multiple ways in which he transcends his size limitations in just one game — Alabama’s 52-24 win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff national championship game. Smith destroyed the Buckeyes’ defense for 12 catches, 215 yards, and three touchdowns in the first half, and watching how he did it reveals the ways in which he’ll be able to succeed in the NFL.

Gaining first-step separation to avoid aggressive coverage

One of the best ways for a receiver to defeat aggressive coverage at the line of scrimmage is to avoid it altogether. Certain receivers just have a knack for this -- I consider Green Bay's Davante Adams to be the best in the NFL at it -- and you have to have very quick feet and an understanding of where your defender is headed at the snap to get away with it. Otherwise, you're going to get beaten up at the line a lot. Watch how Smith (No. 6) avoids the press by turning inside right from the snap.

Leveraging open space

Finding open spaces in coverage, and using your leverage to create in those open spaces, are important elements of playing the position. Smith has this on lock, as he shows here from the inside slot against linebacker Baron Browning.

Smith's first touchdown against Ohio State was another brilliant example of this. Fake the reverse look, wait for the coverage to swing that way, and then break out to the open space with the quick pivot.

Expanding the picture with catch radius

Here, cornerback Shaun Wade thinks he has Smith covered to the boundary, but Smith has enough room to the sideline to separate from Wade and make an acrobatic catch, tapping both feet in bounds.

Using next-level acceleration to beat the defender

A nice skill if you have it. and not everybody does. Smith does, and on this catch, he deep-fries Wade up the numbers. Notice again the footwork from the line of scrimmage to create immediate separation from a possible press, and once that's done, it's just mano a mano in a vertical sense.

Smith's most infamous (from an Ohio State perspective) touchdown of the day was his third, when he ran an over route from the inside slot, and linebacker Tuf Borland was huffing and puffing to try and keep pace. Tyreek Hill (who weighs 185 pounds on a good day) frequently benefits from the inside slot in mismatches with linebackers and bigger slot defenders. Smith showed here (and in other instances) his ability to create big plays from the slot at a No. 1 receiver level. This is especially effective if your deep safety works away from Smith, which is what happens here.

Using motion to create commotion

Smith's second touchdown of the night was predicated on a nasty comeback motion which first indicated to quarterback Mac Jones that the Buckeyes were in man coverage, and then, with the comeback and follow-through, Smith ensured separation, with no Buckeyes defender able to keep up with him.

Using cuts and quick angles to create separation

One of the more unfortunate things you'll see cornerbacks do against Smith is to try and defend him on comebacks and curls -- any route that requires Smith to turn quickly back to the quarterback, and for the cornerback to follow. Smith can do that all day. The guys defending him? Not so much at his level. Per Sports Info Solutions, Smith caught 17 curls and comebacks in 2020 on 20 targets in 2020 for 232 yards, 68 yards after the catch, and a touchdown. One suspects that most NFL defenders will have these same issues.

Okay, but what about contested catches?

Smith didn't make any contested catches against Ohio State, because he didn't have to. But per Pro Football Focus, he had 11 in 2020, which tied him for fifth in the NCAA, and there are plenty of examples of Smith playing "bigger than he is." in scouting parlance. Is he going to beat cornerbacks up like DeAndre Hopkins does at 6-foot-1 and 212 pounds? No, but asking Smith to do that in the first place is the equivalent of using a Lamborghini to tow your boat.

It's about what Smith can do, not what he can't.

(Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)

Asked at the 2021 Senior Bowl about Smith's size, Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores -- whose team currently has the third and 18th picks in the 2021 draft -- threw the idea away as a concern. "This guy is a very, very good player," Flores said, per ESPN's Cameron Wolfe. "You can nitpick all you want about a guy's size, but good players are good players are good players. We all can see that. "This guy is a very good player. He made a lot of plays in college. He made a lot of plays in the biggest games of the year. You can nitpick all day on things on people. He's a very good player, and it's been good getting to know him. He's a good kid, too." The best scouts and executives in any sport -- in any industry, really -- tend to fixate more on what a person can do as opposed to what a person can't do. It's far easier to discount any player for this or that shortcoming, and far more valuable to see that player for what he is and how he fits into what you're trying to do. Last season, DeVonta Smith caught 117 passes for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns. If you are unable to see how he could work in your offense, maybe Smith isn't the problem.

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency closes in and top players get cut and sign new deals over the next few weeks, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • 2021 NFL free agency: 49ers among biggest spenders in new league year

    The 49ers have spent a lot of money already in 2021.

  • Jaquiski Tartt healthy, ready to compete for starting job

    Safety Jaquiski Tartt ended last season on injured reserve after tearing a ligament in the big toe on his right foot in a Nov. 5 game. He required surgery to repair the injury. “At this point, I’m doing well,” Tartt said Monday after re-signing with the 49ers on a one-year contract, via Matt Maiocco of [more]

  • Report: Chiefs finalizing one-year deal with Daniel Sorensen

    The Chiefs are closing in on a one-year deal with veteran safety Daniel Sorensen, Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star reports. Sorensen, 31, has played all seven seasons of his NFL career for the Chiefs since they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He played 15 games with 11 starts in 2020, seeing [more]

  • EU and U.S. sanctions step up pressure on Myanmar military over coup

    The EU sanctions marked the 27-nation bloc's most significant response since the overthrow of Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government on Feb. 1. The 11 individuals targeted included General Min Aung Hlaing, the commander-in-chief of the Myanmar military and head of the junta that has taken power.

  • Report: Titans among teams with interest in Sammy Watkins

    Sammy Watkins would be a great depth piece for the Titans' receiving corps.

  • Trump: McConnell ‘Not Strong Enough’ to Block Biden Agenda

    Former president Donald Trump said Monday that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) is “not strong enough” to block President Joe Biden’s agenda, which he likened to the progressive policy platform championed by Senator Bernie Sanders “on steroids.” During an interview with Fox News’ The Faulkner Focus, Trump criticized the new administration over its handling of the crisis at the southern border and added that the Democrats are “going to destroy our country in other ways, too.” He said Democrats would pack the Supreme Court, implement big tax increases and take away Americans’ guns and there would be “no stopping them.” “I never thought that Biden in a million years would be worse — nobody did — would be far worse than Bernie Sanders. This is Bernie Sanders on steroids,” Trump said. He added: “In our leadership, Mitch isn’t strong enough to stop people. Never was. That’s like one of the big secrets, but he had the majority, but now that he’s not in the majority, he’s not — he’s not doing his thing.” “He’s not doing what he should be doing,” Trump added. Earlier this month, the Senate passed Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID response bill using budget reconciliation. The process allowed Democrats to advance the measure with just a simple majority and therefore without support from McConnell or other GOP senators. Trump’s comments come days after McConnell threatened to use “every” rule available to advance conservative policies if Democrats choose to eliminate the filibuster, allowing legislation to pass with a simple majority in place of a 60-vote threshold. “Let me say this very clearly for all 99 of my colleagues: nobody serving in this chamber can even begin to imagine what a completely scorched-earth Senate would look like,” McConnell said in a floor speech. “As soon as Republicans wound up back in the saddle, we wouldn’t just erase every liberal change that hurt the country—we’d strengthen America with all kinds of conservative policies with zero input from the other side,” McConnell added. He suggested a Republican-majority Senate would pass national right-to-work legislation, defund Planned Parenthood and sanctuary cities “on day one,” allow concealed carry in all 50 states, and more.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: 49ers select Caleb Farley, swap picks with Vikings

    The 49ers have been linked to this defensive back numerous times during the draft process.

  • Jared Goff: Michael Brockers apologized very quickly; we’re all good

    Jared Goff and Michael Brockers have apparently squashed the beef. Not that there seemed to be much to begin with. Before he, too, was traded from the Rams to the Lions, Brockers told TMZ that Matthew Stafford was a “level up” from Goff. On Monday, Brockers told Detroit media that he was just trying to pump [more]

  • Patrick Peterson will remain at corner

    Anthony Harris left Minnesota. Patrick Peterson arrived in Minnesota. Peterson, though, isn’t replacing Harris at safety. Peterson put that idea to rest Monday, a few days after he left open the possibility of a position move. “I feel that I still have a good position as far as being in position to make plays at [more]

  • Colts planned to draft their QB of the future until Carson Wentz became available

    The Colts had stability for so long with Peyton Manning and then Andrew Luck that they barely knew what it meant not to have a franchise quarterback. But then Luck unexpectedly retired before the 2019 season. That threw the team into a quarterback black hole. The Colts went from Jacoby Brissett as their primary starter [more]

  • NCAA March Madness betting: $224K on Abilene Christian among 5 huge bets on Monday's action

    On Monday morning, BetMGM reported five separate six-figure bets across five games.

  • LeBron James out indefinitely after injuring ankle

    Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James sustained a right ankle injury early in the second quarter of Saturday's 99-94 loss to the visiting Atlanta Hawks. ESPN reported that James has a high ankle sprain and is out indefinitely. A Lakers sideline reporter confirmed the report.

  • Sixers president Daryl Morey: NBA 3-pointers should be worth 2.5 points

    The Sixers president wants scoring in the paint to matter again.

  • 2021 NFL draft will be ‘large, live, in-person' fan event in Cleveland

    Fans will be back at the draft this year. But there still will be COVID-related restrictions in place for the mostly outdoor event.

  • NBA Fact or Fiction: MVP James Harden, Hall of Famer Chris Webber and trade chip Kyle Lowry

    Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.

  • Michael Chandler, Charles Oliveira to meet for vacant lightweight title at UFC 262

    The UFC finally accepted Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement and opted to fill its suddenly vacant lightweight title with a May 15 bout at UFC 262 between Charles Oliveira and former Bellator champion Michael Chandler.

  • Illinois star Kofi Cockburn latest to receive racist online comment after NCAA tournament loss

    Kofi Cockburn received a racist comment on his Instagram after Illinois was bounced from the NCAA tournament.

  • Report: Former Mavs center Shawn Bradley was passing parked car when he was hit in bike accident

    Shawn Bradley was hit by a car while riding his bicycle in January and is now paralyzed.

  • March Madness: Ohio's upset of Virginia ruins the last perfect Yahoo Tourney Pick'Em bracket

    A Yahoo user named Tiffany had Virginia beating the Bobcats after picking Oral Roberts to beat Ohio State and North Texas to beat Purdue.