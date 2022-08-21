Why Alabama transfer Shane Lee is the most important player on USC’s 2022 defense

Senior inside linebacker Shane Lee transferred to USC in the spring of 2022 from Alabama. He will try to immediately contribute to the Men of Troy. In Lee’s three-year (2019-2021) career at Alabama, he made 96 tackles, including eight for losses (with 6 sacks), plus an interception, 3 forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a pass deflection in 29 games (with 13 starts).

With so much talent at the linebacker position, Lee got “lost in the sauce” at Alabama. He hopes to make a huge splash for the Trojans in the locker room and on the field, bringing the talent, leadership and grit the USC defense needs this year to contend for the Pac-12 title and beyond.

In high school at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Lee was a four-star who recorded over 200 tackles, 7.5 sacks and 6 forced fumbles in two years with the program.

Lee has always been productive and highly touted, but he lost battles at Alabama to Henry To’o To’o, Christian Harris, and Dylan Moses. Lee was recently named the most impactful national transfer on defense, and I think he also could contend for First Team All Pac-12 and even Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2022.

