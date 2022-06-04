Why Alabama shouldn’t lose a night of sleep over Texas

While many college football analysts have Alabama vs. Texas as one of the marquee matchups of this upcoming season, I’m here to tell you it’s not. In all likelihood, it will be a blowout by the Crimson Tide.

steve sarkisian will come prepared with tricks up his sleeve, unfortunately he is severely outmanned by the likes of Bryce Young, Will Anderson and company.

Not only do the Tide have the defending Heisman Trophy winner under center, but they may have one of the best pass rush tandems in college football history with Anderson and Dallas Turner.

Young and transfer running back Jahmyr Gibbs will headline the Alabama offense, however it will be won by the five hogs up front. As well as one of the most talented defensive front seven’s under head coach Nick Saban.

Here are the top reasons why the Sept. 10 showdown could get ugly, and fast.

Texas' front seven will struggle mightily

Against an inferior opponent like Cincinnati last year, look for the Tide to quickly establish a run game. Especially against a conference that has really struggled to stop anyone. In 2021, the Longhorns defense was giving up 31 points a week over 200 yards on the ground, and surrendered 26 touchdowns. They were giving up a total of 427 yards of offense each game forced only seven fumbles, and only boasted two sacks a game. Less than stellar.

Inexperienced tackles vs an All-time pass rush

Dallas Turner and Will Anderson may be one of the best pass rushing duo’s college football has ever seen when it is all said and done. Anderson alone posted 17.5 sacks with 31 tackles for loss. Turner, a true freshman, saw the field much more as the season went on, and he still posted 30 total tackles with 10 coming for a loss and 8.5 sacks. Turner and Anderson alone have more sacks than the Longhorns entire defense. To make matters worse, Texas will be starting a true freshman likely at one tackle in Kelvin Banks. On the opposing side is likely Christian Jones who has some experience, but has struggled to make an impact this far in his career. It’s probably going to be a long day for these two poor souls.

19 year old Quinn Ewers will be making his second collegiate start

There is no doubt that Quinn Ewers is a blossoming star who will appear on Sundays. However, making your second career start at only 19 years old against a Nick Saban lead team is a recipe for disaster. Ewers transferred from Ohio State after seeing zero playing time as a freshman, so it will be his first time seeing any kind of action outside of a tune up game against Louisiana Monroe. Especially when he is going to be getting harassed by Anderson and Turner all game long.

Texas was still a 5-7 team last year, who lost to Kansas (LOL)

Texas has been hot on the recruiting trail, and even poached a few Alabama guys, however they were still a 5-7 football team in 2021. Including a loss to Kansas, who probably wouldn’t even win a JUCO national title. To go from a losing record to competing with Nick Saban is something that nobody has ever done, and likely will never do. They also lost by 19 points to Arkansas who the Tide had their way with, and lost by 23 to the Iowa State Cyclones.

Texas will struggle to get Bijan Robinson involved

As well as having an elite pass rush, [autotag]DJ Dale[/autotag] and [autotag]Byron Young[/autotag] are going to clog up the middle and make things extremely difficult for [autotag]Bijan Robinson[/autotag]. Alabama will definitely look to take Texas’ best player in Robinson out of the game. The Tide will also have one of the best MLB’s in college football coming up to stop the run in [autotag]Henry To’oTo’o[/autotag] and an experienced [autotag]Jaylen Moody[/autotag]. So, if Texas is to have any success, it will not be from running between the tackles.

Eli Ricks will make Xavier Worthy irrelevant on the afternoon

Texas’ X-factor is sophomore receiver Xavier Worthy. Worthy had a really impressive true freshman campaign where he caught 62 balls for 981 yards and 12 scores. He will probably continue to have a break out year, however it won’t come up on September 10. [autotag]Eli Ricks[/autotag], widely regarded as the best corner in college football, will be up in his grill all four quarters long making things really difficult. Opposite of Ricks is former five-star prospect [autotag]Kool-Aid McKinstry[/autotag] who is looking to have a breakout season of his own. Nothing is going to come easy for Texas on this day.

