Why Alabama football's vicious pass rush looks primed to carry the team | Goodbread

COLLEGE STATION, Texas − One moment, the Alabama-Texas A&M game was a one-score affair with Aggies QB Max Johnson needing just one second-half touchdown drive to tie the score in the fourth quarter. The next, Justin Eboigbe and the rest of the Crimson Tide pass rush was celebrating in the end zone with two points to its credit, a two-score lead, and possession going back to Alabama.

That's how back-to-back sacks of Johnson, the second of which scored a safety on an intentional grounding penalty in the end zone, turned the Crimson Tide's trip to AggieLand into a joyous 26-20 victory Saturday. And the defensive line that delivered it is beginning to look like the unit this team can lean on the most in the crucial moments that decide games. Tack on another five sacks for a vicious pass rush that entered play ranked No. 10 in the entire nation in sacks with 17 and now has 22 at the season's halfway point. That's a pace for 44, which would be eight more than Alabama had in the regular season last year with the uber-talented Will Anderson Jr. flying off the edge.

Offensively, this is a team still struggling too often to put the team on its back at crunch time. The running game simply isn't coming together. The passing attack has its moments, but not enough of them to win a shootout.

Enter the pass rush, which is capable of ensuring that shootouts never come about.

Linebackers Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell are collapsing the pocket from both edges of late, giving opposing quarterbacks none of the oxygen they need to survey the field. But while Turner and Braswell will notch most of the sacks as edge rushers (Turner now leads the SEC with 6.5), it was a push from the inside that delivered the two-pointer that turned Saturday's win. Interior rushers Jaheim Oatis and Tim Keenan combined to swallow Johnson whole on loss of 9 yards just one snap before Eboigbe got home to record the safety.

"We got after the ball and had some fun with it," said Keenan. "When we stick with our technique and carry out our assignments, we're pretty tough to block."

That's an understatement, and one that rang true enough as Alabama held its fourth consecutive opponent to seven points or fewer in the second half, and three or less in the fourth quarter. The pass rush has had plenty to do with that, clamping down on opponents who've had to enter throw-only mode offensively when trailing late. It's been a rather remarkable turnaround since the Crimson Tide's Week 2 loss to Texas, in which its pass rush was largely non-existent.

"You stop the run, they've got to throw it. They're not just going to keep running it. We wanted to put them in situations where they had to throw," Braswell said.

The pass rush could be all the more critical in the coming weeks if the Crimson Tide is without injured defensive back Malachi Moore. This coming Saturday, in fact, Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson will challenge Alabama with a keen ability to extend passing plays and exploit holes in the opposing secondary. Alabama hasn't faced a more mobile quarterback than Jefferson to this point in the season.

But if this pass rush continues on its current track, Jefferson will be running earlier than he wants to.

Practice week checklist

Find a ground game on offense. It's been spotty all year, but against A&M, it was non-existent. Running backs Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams combined for just 54 yards on 18 carries. Penalties, anyone? Alabama was flagged 14 times for 99 yards, including 60 yards of march-offs in the second half. This is a rinse-and-repeat issue at this point, and it reflects on the coaching staff as much or more than the players. Shore up the potential loss of Moore. There's no early word on how long Alabama's standout defensive back will be out with a twisted ankle, but bearing no weight on his right leg in coming off the field didn't look promising. If Moore is out for any length of time, he'll be sorely missed.

Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread is also the weekly co-host of Crimson Cover TV on WVUA-23 and the Talkin' Tide podcast. Reach him at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Why Alabama football's vicious pass rush is primed to carry the team