Why Alabama football's not watching film individually ahead of Rose Bowl vs. Michigan

LOS ANGELES — Alabama football is being extra careful ahead of the Rose Bowl vs. Michigan.

Crimson Tide players shared Thursday that the team is watching film only as a team before the matchup with the Wolverines. Receiver Isaiah Bond said players aren't allowed to watch film on their own.

"We were able to watch film as a team, but like personally we can't watch film because I don't know, some reason Michigan stealing signs," receiver Isaiah Bond said. "Our coaches told us that probably like a week ago, right before we left to come here."

A former Michigan staffer is accused of devising an in-person scouting and sign-stealing scheme. The staffer, Connor Stallions, was suspended then later resigned. Linebackers coach Chris Partridge was also fired in the aftermath, after he didn't "abide by the University directive not to discuss an ongoing NCAA investigation with anyone associated with the Michigan football program or others," per his termination letter. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended for three games by the Big Ten in November.

"I want to make it clear that I, and my staff, will fully cooperate with the investigation into this matter," Harbaugh said in an October statement when the NCAA investigation began. "I do not have any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signals, nor have I directed staff members or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment. I have no awareness of anyone on our staff having done that or having directed that action."

Sign stealing is not against NCAA rules, but it is against NCAA rules to scout future opponents in person.

"Just being more secure with it," running back Jase McClellan said. "Somebody got information, you never know. So we just send it to one computer that the coaches have, so that's how we watch."

Bond said prep won't change much otherwise. They would still get their film hours in and still go over the defense like every other game.

"They still have to go on the field and play us," Bond said. "All the stealing signs, you can know my route, but you still have to guard me at the end of the day."

