Why Alabama football's interception vs. Michigan to open Rose Bowl was negated

For a moment, it appeared as though Alabama gained a critical early edge over Michigan in their College Football Playoff semifinal matchup on just the game’s first play from scrimmage at the Rose Bowl.

As Wolverines quarterback JJ.. McCarthy rolled out to his right, he appeared to try to throw the ball away, only for Crimson Tide freshman all-American safety Caleb Downs to leap up and come down with an interception that would have given his team the ball at the Michigan 32-yard line.

True freshman 5⭐️ S Caleb Downs, the No. 1 S in the Class of 2024, nearly intercepts JJ McCarthy on the 1st play of the Rose Bowl.



The play was initially ruled an INT but was overturned because Downs' had one foot out of bounds before making the play 😮pic.twitter.com/zJnf0ESxiC — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 1, 2024

After a brief video review, though, the pass was ruled incomplete. So what changed?

Officials determined that Downs’ left foot was out of bounds as he rose up for the ball, making him ineligible to intercept McCarthy’s pass. In order to have gotten the pick, Downs would have had to have reestablished position in bounds, which he failed to do.

Though the play was initially ruled an interception, the sideline official was seen dropping his hat to the ground, signaling a player had stepped out of bounds.

While Downs’ interception would have given Alabama enviable field position for its first drive, his foot being a few inches out of bounds ultimately didn’t hurt his team much. Michigan picked up just two yards on its next three plays and punted.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Caleb Downs interception: Why Alabama DB's Rose Bowl pick was overturned