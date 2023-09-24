Why Alabama football's biggest play in win over Ole Miss was also its scariest | Goodbread

There was something surreal about the moment, because Alabama football fans didn't quite know how to react.

On one end of the field, freshman receiver Jalen Hale was celebrating his first career touchdown, and the score that finally put the Crimson Tide in command of a 24-10 win over Ole Miss with 6:29 left in the third quarter. For the segment of crowd that followed the flight of the ball from the moment it left quarterback Jalen Milroe's hand, the play drew pure elation. Audibly mixed in with all that cheering, however, was a groan from those that witnessed the other end: the hit Milroe took on the play, and the subsequent attention from the UA training staff as he lay on his back near midfield.

A critical touchdown in an SEC home opener was tied inseparably, at least momentarily, to the nightmare scenario of a potential Milroe injury. After a minute, Milroe popped off the turf like a Jack-in-the-box, springing to his feet, imploring the crowd for more energy, and running to greet the rest of the offense as it returned to the sideline. Milroe had merely had the wind knocked out of him, he confirmed after the game, and the bounce in his step made it clear he was physically fine.

Here's what's not fine: another five sacks for an Alabama opponent − that's five a game for three weeks in a row now, for those counting − and a total of 17 for the season. Another headache of a week for offensive line coach Eric Wolford. And another chapter for opposing defensive coordinators who are writing the book on how to stifle this Alabama offense with pass pressure.

For all the discussion over the last month about who should be Alabama's quarterback, know this: bad pass protection can sometimes choose a quarterback for you, by way of an injury. Quarterbacks can only take so many hits, especially from the blind side, before one of them finally puts the best option at the position in the medical tent. Thankfully for Milroe, he rose back to his feet after the big hit on the touchdown pass, and after all the other shots the Rebels defense took on him, sacks or otherwise.

And if Alabama's last two victories have proven anything, it's that keeping Milroe upright is of paramount importance.

Alabama played two left tackles Saturday, the usual starter in freshman Kadyn Proctor, and Elijah Pritchett as well. UA coach Nick Saban said he'd defer to film review on evaluating their performance, although the left edge isn't the only problem; protection has been leaky this season across most of the front. On the positive side, Milroe had more time to throw in the second half, as Ole Miss managed just one sack after halftime.

"It's all about communication up front, and also on my end, just communicating with them on the sidelines," Milroe said. "Then also, trusting in them. Those guys work their tails off all week."

Perhaps Alabama found something upon which to build in the second half where pass protection is concerned. Perhaps through better communication, as Milroe suggested, or maybe a running game that's now produced a 100-yard rusher in back-to-back games can be more of an offset against the problem. And of course, sometimes, the quarterback has to get rid of the ball more quickly.

Whatever the solution, the primary problem, despite Saturday's victory, still looms.

Practice week checklist

Shotgun snaps continue to be a problem, but for all the criticism that center Seth McLaughlin will draw from the errant snap on a first-and-goal from the 1-yard line, put some of it on the play call, as well. One yard from pay dirt, the shotgun formation itself is a problem. Get under center there. Snapping the ball 5-7 yards in the wrong direction when all that's needed is a 1-yard gain is not smart football, no matter how many offensive coordinators insist on doing it. Although the Crimson Tide defense got awfully stingy late in the game, there were a couple of bad coverage busts early, one each on Ole Miss' first two drives. You can bet that will be addressed in the DB room on Monday. Pass protection: see above.

