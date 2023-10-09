Why Alabama football QB Jalen Milroe, after six games, still can't be judged | Goodbread

Judge Jalen Milroe?

Can't be done.

There's a ceiling to be found somewhere when it comes to the Alabama football quarterback's full potential, and the redshirt sophomore seems to be reaching higher for it by the week. But halfway into the 2023 season, we've yet to see what he can do when the Crimson Tide offense is fully in sync at operating at the peak of its own, collective potential.

And until we do, there's still no telling how good Milroe can be.

Pick any game from Alabama's 5-1 start to the season, and in each, something was missing from the formula that would unleash the quarterback's very best.

On Saturday in a 26-20 win at Texas A&M, for instance, Alabama's season-long problem with shotgun snaps finally disappeared, but the offense's ability to run the ball disappeared with it: 54 yards on 18 carries for its running backs. Throw in nine pre-snap penalties — eight false starts and one illegal snap — and Milroe, despite a career-high 321 passing yards, still didn't have nearly enough working around him to play the best game he can. In explaining Alabama's difficulty running the ball at Texas A&M, coach Nick Saban also noted continued pass protection concerns.

"We mis-ID'd some plays in terms of who we were blocking and where we're going to. I think we missed some things on some of their stunts and pressures. They're front seven is really good. We had some other plays that if we finished blocks we would have had much more productive plays. So we got to do a better job of finishing," Saban said. "We also knew going into the game it was going to be tough-sledding up front. We were gonna have to be able to throw the ball effectively. I was really pleased with that part of it. We still gotta work on protections and how we protect the quarterback."

Milroe, of course, hasn't been perfect himself. He's had a few ill-advised passes intercepted, and at times has held onto the ball too long and taken unnecessary sacks. But he's also been hard to evaluate, for one reason or another, on a weekly basis. There was a game in which the level of competition made his performance hard to judge (vs. MTSU). Another for which he was benched (South Florida), and still another in which he had virtually no time to throw (Texas most notably, but not exclusively). The closest Alabama's offense has come to firing on all cylinders around Milroe came at Mississippi State, and in that one, he was needed for 12 pass attempts.

Given the total, season-long impact of inconsistent pass protection, an inconsistent running game, inaccurate shotgun snaps and a tall stack of penalties, it's to Milroe's credit that in his first year as a starter, he's played as well as he has. Third-and-long situations are dreadful for inexperienced quarterbacks, and Milroe's faced far too many of them through no fault of his own.

With help from sound defense and special teams, the Crimson Tide is 5-1 and alone at the top of the SEC West standings. To finish on top, however, more than defense and special teams will be required. Milroe's help, in short, must be more helpful.

And with a month-long stretch upcoming against Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky and LSU, it must come quickly.

