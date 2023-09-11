Why is Alabama football playing South Florida, a non-Power 5, on the road? Greg Byrne explains

Nick Saban has never coached Alabama football in a non-conference, non-Power Five true road game over 17 seasons. That changes this week.

No. 10 Alabama (1-1) will travel to Tampa, Florida to face the South Florida Bulls (1-1) on Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT, ABC) at Raymond James Stadium. It's the first of three matchups scheduled between the Crimson Tide and Bulls, based on a contract the two schools signed in 2019. The other two games will be played in 2024 and 2026, both at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

True non-conference road games have been a rarity against Power Five opponents; Saban has only coached three (Duke in 2010, Penn State in 2011 and Texas in 2022) during his time at UA. A true road game against a non-Power Five opponent hasn't been anywhere near Alabama's schedule.

So, any surprise you might have had to see it included for 2023 was reasonable, especially considering Alabama is going to South Florida first.

Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne and Saban made the decision together. And it's multi-faceted. Byrne explained it to The Tuscaloosa News recently, and here are some of the reasons he gave.

Recruiting opportunity: UA saw it as an opportunity to play in a state it recruits heavily. Florida had 11 of the top 50 recruits in the 247Sports Composite for the 2023 recruiting class. That included Alabama recruits Keon Keeley and Dezz Ricks. Keeley specifically played for Berkeley Prep in Tampa. Ricks hailed from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, which sits about 50 miles from Raymond James Stadium. IMG has produced plenty of Alabama players, including Ja'Corey Brooks, Jihaad Campbell, Tyler Booker and JC Latham.

An NFL stadium: USF plays home games at the same stadium as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "(Playing in an NFL stadium), we like doing," Byrne said.

2-for-1 deal: By agreeing to go play in Tampa, Alabama got South Florida to sign up for two trips to Tuscaloosa. That's a big help in the scheduling puzzle administrators often have to put together. With uncertainty around how many SEC and Power Five opponents the Crimson Tide will have in upcoming years, having a non-Power Five team on the books is helpful. "This is a Group of Five game that made a lot of sense for us," Byrne said.

Discounted rate: Alabama and South Florida will each pay the visitor $400,000 for one game in each other's stadium. The third game, ultimately the second one in the series in Tuscaloosa, will cost Alabama $1 million. That might seem like a lot of cash, but it's not these days for scheduling a non-Power Five opponent at home. For example, Alabama paid Utah State $1.91 million and Louisiana Monroe $1.915 million in 2022. This season, the Crimson Tide paid Middle Tennessee $1.6 million.

Fans close by: "This just made so much sense because of geography," Byrne said. "We have a lot of fans down on the Gulf coast that we’re going to be able to have a lot of them get to this game easier maybe than coming to Tuscaloosa."

Why Alabama football is playing a true road game against South Florida first

Simply put, Byrne said it's how the schedule shook out.

"It's a puzzle," Byrne said. "You put the games where you need them. This year, with having Texas at home and Middle Tennessee State and then our FCS game, we didn’t need another home non-conference game to get to our seven games, which is how we budget, off of seven home games."

The future of 2-for-1 scheduling for Alabama football

Don't necessarily expect there to be frequent scheduling like this going forward. Byrne said he didn't know if there would be more game contracts structured like this down the road.

"Right now, we’re trying to find out if we’re going to be playing eight SEC games or nine SEC games in the future," Byrne said. "That will have more of an impact on what the schedule looks like going forward as much as anything. Once we know where we are, then we will start working on scheduling beyond what we already have done."

After historically scheduling non-conference Power Five matchups at neutral sites for much of Saban's tenure, Alabama has shifted to home-and-home games. Texas is the first such deal like that; the Crimson Tide played in Austin a season ago, and the Longhorns came to Tuscaloosa this past week.

In more ways than one, Alabama finds itself in a new era of college football scheduling.

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football: Why Tide has to travel to USF for first game in series