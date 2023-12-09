Why Alabama football five-star commit Jaylen Mbakwe switched to QB for senior season

Alabama football five-star commit Jaylen Mbakwe has been playing quarterback for Clay-Chalkville but is committed to come to the Crimson Tide as a defensive back.

It was a decision with which Clay-Chalkville's coach came to Mbakwe at the end of last season, and Mbakwe accepted quickly. He has shined at quarterback, going 9 of 17 for 152 yards and a touchdown while running for 130 yards and three touchdowns in the thrilling 31-28 win over Saraland.

"I'm still going as a DB, this is just something that I have been doing for the team," Mbakwe told the Tuscaloosa News after the game. "My head coach came to me in December at the end of the season and said he needed me to play quarterback. I looked at him eye-to-eye and said, "Yes, sir. I'll be making that happen, and whatever I've got to do to make this team win a state championship, I'll do it.'"

Mbakwe said that he plans to join Alabama in January for bowl prep, with the goal of pairing a state championship with a national championship in the span of just over a month.

"I'm very excited," Mbakwe said. "I can't wait to get the experience of a national championship and traveling. Me being a young guy, learning the system, when I get here and August comes around, it's my time to be the guy."

HOW RECURITS FARED: Super 7 AHSAA football championships: How top recruits performed during state title games

MORE BAMA COMMITS TALK: Watch: Top recruit Isaia Faga tells why he's excited to play for Alabama football

STARS SHINING: Alabama commit Ryan Williams of Saraland dominates, but Clay-Chalkville wins 6A championship

Watch Alabama commit Jaylen Mbakwe after his four touchdown state title game performance

Caught up with Alabama commit Jaylyn Mbawke after the 6A game tonight. Here’s what he had to say pic.twitter.com/gzyS9ZOyOj — Maxwell Donaldson (@_Max_Donaldson) December 9, 2023

Maxwell Donaldson covers high school sports and Jacksonville State athletics for the Gadsden Times. Find him on Twitter/X @_Max_Donaldson and contact him atMDonaldson@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Why Alabama football five-star commit Jaylen Mbakwe will still play DB