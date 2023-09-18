Why Alabama football coach Nick Saban's QB decision was highly unusual | Goodbread

These are unusual times for Alabama football.

It's out of the AP Top 10 for the first time in 128 weeks dating back to 2015. It just struggled to beat a South Florida team that was picked to finish 13th among the American Athletic Conference's 14 schools. And after a run of four consecutive starting quarterbacks to reach the NFL (Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones and Bryce Young), the program is now struggling at the position like it hasn't since the aftermath of an ACL tear that ended Brodie Croyle's season in 2004. Now, coach Nick Saban has done something unusual himself: he strode to the podium and settled a looming question about his starting lineup − in this case, a really big one at the game's most important position − on a Monday.

Jalen Milroe is Alabama's quarterback for Saturday's Ole Miss game.

For anyone who watched the Crimson Tide's offense sputter for the vast majority of Saturday's 17-3 win over the Bulls, the substance of Saban's decision to re-install Milroe as the starter isn't the least bit surprising. The timing of it, by contrast, was eye-opening.

At every position from quarterback to long-snapper, Saban's modus operandi on such things is to let the practice week sort out any questions about the starting lineup. Sometimes, he might hint at which player earned the starting nod on his Thursday night radio show, by which time the practice week is finished, or in pre-game comments on Saturday, or not at all.

In this case, the coach obviously saw all he needed to see on Saturday and in film review Sunday.

Indeed, it was the only sensible choice. Milroe, despite throwing a pair of costly interceptions in a loss to Texas, also gave the Alabama offense some explosive plays with both his arm and legs. He completed five passes of 25 yards or more against the Longhorns, which is four more than Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson combined for against USF. He ran for 78 yards (sacks not included) against Texas, which is more than either Buchner or Simpson threw for on Saturday. The Crimson Tide's painfully obvious problems in pass protection demand as much elusiveness as possible from the quarterback, and in that department, Milroe is unquestionably the better fit, as well. He can turn missed blocks up front into something positive with his escapability, much more so than his competition, and as long as his pass protection looks like a bad fire drill, that's a trait the Crimson Tide can't afford to keep on the bench.

No, this wasn't hard math.

But it takes a little calculus to understand why Saban chose to publicly re-establish Milroe at the front end of the week. It speaks to just how bad Alabama's offensive woes were against the Bulls, to be sure. But the answer is almost certainly deeper than that.

Some certainty about the quarterback from the outset of the practice week also has some value to both team and Milroe from a confidence standpoint. Consider the psyche of a team that already owns two sub-par offensive games, one sub-par defensive game, and its first September loss since 2015. Alabama has its back to the proverbial wall just three games into the season. Some certainty on a Monday about who will play quarterback is better for all involved, Milroe especially, than an open competition that drags on all week.

Whether that factored into Saban's decision is unclear, but whatever benefit comes from eliminating the question early in the week, it was only derived by Saban breaking his usual pattern.

And with SEC play beginning this week, the time to try something different is now.

Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread is also the weekly co-host of Crimson Cover TV on WVUA-23 and the Talkin' Tide podcast. Reach him at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

