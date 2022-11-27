Why Alabama football coach Nick Saban had a cut on his face during Iron Bowl game

CBS and Tuscaloosa News cameras caught Alabama football coach Nick Saban walking around with a sizeable cut on his left cheek during the first half of Saturday's game against Auburn at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Saban looked indifferent, walking around like nothing was wrong during the second quarter despite the bloody cheek.

CBS sideline reporter Jenny Dell said on the game broadcast that Saban suffered the cut on a passing shoulder pad sometime during the first half but was fine and continued coaching.

Saban's halftime interview was normal too, as the coach hoped his team would keep playing hard into the second half and sure up some defensive errors. Alabama led 35-14 at the half and won 49-27 over the in-state rival Tigers.

"Before you ask, you ought to see the other guy," Saban said after the game. "I took one of the hardest hits of the entire game, and unlike some of our players who had to go to the medical tent, like I always say, they don't make them like they used to."

Nov 26, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama head coach Nick Saban shows a cut on his face after being hit by a player during a celebration at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Saban, 71, and the Crimson Tide produced another 10-win season, the 15th in a row. Bryce Young had four total touchdowns against Auburn.

