Why Alabama commit, Gadsden City football standout Dre Kirkpatrick will not have signing day

Gadsden City football standout and Alabama football commit Dre Kirkpatrick will not have a signing day ceremony at the school on Wednesday when 2023 Early Signing Period starts.

He will still sign with the Crimson Tide during the period but will not have an official ceremony.

The reason: Kirkpatrick will early enroll at Alabama for the spring semester. Part of that is Kirkpatrick joining the team as they prepare for the College Football Playoffs semifinal and the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2024. Kirkpatrick can't play in the game but should be allowed to travel with the team.

Kirkpatrick's schedule has been busy since the Titans season ended on November 24. He went on an official visit to Alabama on Dec. 8-10 before traveling to play in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game last Saturday. In the game he had two interceptions, a punt block, forced and recovered a fumble to go with six tackles.

Kirkpatrick had 57 tackles including three for a loss in his final season. He had five interceptions with eight pass breakups, to go with a forced fumble. On punt and kickoff returns, he had more than 1,000 return yards and five touchdowns between punts and kickoffs.

Gadsden City safety Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. poses for the camera during a team scrimmage at the school on Thursday, August 17, 2023

