Why Alabama can make College Football Playoffs with a totally new identity

The annual expectation for Alabama football is to compete for a national championship. For just the second time since the inception of the College Football Playoff in 2014, the Crimson Tide failed to make the semi-finals. Now, in 2023, Nick Saban and his team have an uphill battle to return.

Alabama’s 2022 roster was gutted after the season. Key, impact players on both sides of the ball either left for the NFL and hit the transfer portal. Both offensive and defensive coordinators moved on to other endeavors.

The 2023 Crimson Tide team is largely unknown at this point. No one is quite sure what to expect from the players stepping up into larger roles. Sure, the recruiting stars are there, these are talented football players. However, will this team be able to put together a championship-level product on the field?

Pro Football Focus believes they can. In a recent article by PFF, 15 college football teams were highlighted as legitimate contenders to reach the playoffs.

Mitch Keiser, who authored the article, was blunt in his evaluation of this Alabama squad.

“On paper, this might be the worst Alabama team of the past decade,” writes Keiser. “But that is only on paper. Every time we try to count out Nick Saban, he makes us eat our words. So I’m sure he has a few tricks up his sleeves on how to get his team back into the playoff after missing it a season ago. There are still question marks to be addressed.”

Keiser continues on to explain that players are going to have to step up, not only as leaders but as contributors too. Names such as Dallas Turner and Kool-Aid McKinstry were listed as ones to keep an eye on.

The most pressing issue for this program heading into a new season is the lack of a quarterback. A three-man race is ongoing and could very well bleed into the regular season. The outcome of that competition will certainly impact how Alabama performs in 2023.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the 2023 season approaches.

