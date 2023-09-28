Why Alabama coach Nick Saban said Mississippi State football is better than Ole Miss

STARKVILLE — Should Mississippi State football be favored to win the Egg Bowl this year against Ole Miss? Alabama coach Nick Saban seems to think so.

“(Mississippi State), really to me, is better than all the teams that we’ve played so far except Texas in terms of the caliber of players, how they play, how tough they are, how physical they play,” Saban said during an appearance on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday. “We’re playing an SEC game on the road in a tough place to play. This is not anything that requires any kind of a mental letdown.”

The Crimson Tide opened its season with a 56-7 victory over Middle Tennessee before falling to Texas in Week 2. Alabama bounced back to beat South Florida before a win against Lane Kiffin and the Rebels last Saturday.

Saban’s squad comes to Starkville on Saturday (8 p.m., ESPN) to take on first-year coach Zach Arnett and the Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium. MSU has not beaten Alabama since 2007 – Saban’s first year at the helm.

MSU opened its season with back-to-back wins against Southeastern Louisiana and Arizona before losing its last two against LSU and South Carolina. While it’ll be Arnett’s first time facing Saban as a head coach, the two have squared off before as Arnett served as the late Mike Leach’s defensive coordinator from 2020-22.

It’s apparent Saban has plenty of respect for the defense that Arnett has maintained.

“We have to build on the fact that we have to get better execution on a more consistent basis,” Saban said. “This team is a pressure team. On defense, they’re pressuring all the time. They blitz all the time. They’ve got a lot of different looks. They do a lot of different things. Execution becomes even more important because they’re going to try to give you bad plays. You’ve got to minimize that, and then you’ve got to take advantage of explosive plays when you get the opportunity to do it.”

