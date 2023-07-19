Why Alabama coach Nick Saban, at age 71, said he feels 39 entering the 2023 season

NASHVILLE − Don't tell Alabama football coach Nick Saban, 71, that four decades separate he and new Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who is one of the youngest coordinators in the college game at age 31. Entering his 17th season as Alabama coach, and now the new record-holder for most SEC Media Days appearances representing the same school, Saban was asked about the 40-year age gap between he and Rees on Wednesday.

He doesn't see it.

"First of all, I still feel like I'm 39," Saban quipped.

The reality, of course, is that Saban was embarking upon his first college coaching job at Toledo when he turned 39 in 1990. But it's clear Saban has no concern about Rees' experience level, or the fact that his career had risen to a defensive coordinator role with the Cleveland Browns by the time Rees was born.

"Tommy's great. He's mature. He does a great job presenting to the players. He has good relationships with the players, he's very bright, he understands the game, and he's a very good quarterbacks coach in terms of helping guys improve at that position, which I think is critical," Saban said.

Saban hired Rees from Notre Dame in the offseason to replace former offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, and his immediate challenge was to build a rapport with two young quarterbacks vying for the starting role − Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson − along with transfer portal addition Tyler Buchner. Quarterback play at Alabama will be one of several question marks that will unfold this fall as the Crimson Tide looks to find an adequate replacement for former Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.

Saban has confidence Rees is the right guy to lead that effort.

"We don't have any issues. He's very respectful of what we want to do and how we want to do it," Saban added. "The guy is hungry, he wants to learn, and I think he's one of the brightest young coaches that I've been around for a long time."

