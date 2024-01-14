Why Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer has a home-run hire teed up in OC Ryan Grubb | Goodbread

It'll be nearly seven months before new Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer hears the roar of a Bryant-Denny Stadium crowd. But he's got a chance to hear a roar of approval in his first week on the job.

The expected addition of Ryan Grubb, who served as DeBoer's offensive coordinator at Washington, would be a home run hire off a batting-practice fastball. And one that Alabama fans would be quick to embrace, given that Grubb had already caught the eye of retired legendary coach Nick Saban a year ago.

We're talking about an offensive mind who came to UW in 2022 and took over an offense that ranked 114th in the nation the previous year, and engineered a stunning turnaround — Grubb's first UW offense ranked No.2 in the nation — with an explosively effective passing attack. And every possible sign points to Grubb, 45, joining DeBoer in short order.

GOODBREAD: Can Alabama football's Kalen DeBoer recruit the South? Scratch that question

MORE: Relive Nick Saban's epic Alabama football coaching career with our special book!

Consider:

* Hours after DeBoer was introduced as Alabama's 28th head coach, Grubb posted via social media that while he wanted to be Washington's head coach, he won't be UW's choice.

* DeBoer has kept Grubb close throughout his coaching career, hiring him at three previous stops: Sioux Falls, Fresno State, and Washington. In fact, Grubb was DeBoer's first staff hire at UW when he took over the Huskies program two years ago.

* He was college football's second-highest paid assistant coach last year at $2 million, and Alabama has more than enough resources to put him at the top of that list, above Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, who made $2.05 million in 2023.

* DeBoer asserted Saturday that coordinator hires are a higher priority for him, because decisions on position coaches should flow through coordinator approval.

* Then there's this question: where else would Grubb go? If it's a head job he wants, there aren't currently any prominent openings other than the Washington job he was just turned down for. Not prominent enough for the nation's best coordinator, anyway.

* And as if the fit needed to be any better, Grubb met with retired UA coach Nick Saban a year ago about the offensive coordinator position vacancy created by Bill O'Brien's departure from Saban's staff.

It all makes for a fit that's too easy and a choice that's too obvious.

The DeBoer-Grubb combination has generated some big offensive numbers for quarterbacks and wide receivers alike. And with Alabama's best returning receiver, Isaiah Bond, transferring to Texas, there's little time to lose as the Crimson Tide faces a complete rebuild at that position. Five-star recruit Ryan Williams, conceivably, could be the centerpiece of a DeBoer-Grubb passing attack as early as this fall.

The Grubb offense that ranked No. 2 in the nation in 2022 averaged 515 yards per game, and it didn't fall off much last year, ranking 12th at 462 yards per game. Also DeBoer's associate head coach and quarterbacks coach, Grubb had a strong relationship with UW's Heisman Trophy-contending QB, Michael Penix Jr.

It's little wonder that Alabama's incumbent starter, Jalen Milroe, told fans Friday night outside the Mal Moore Athletic Complex that he'll be back at UA this fall.

And there's no wondering who DeBoer wants for the OC role.

Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread is also the weekly co-host of Crimson Cover TV on WVUA-23. Reach him at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

Tuscaloosa News sport columnist Chase Goodbread.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer has home-run hire teed up in OC Ryan Grubb