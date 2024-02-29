Why AJ Barner is confident Michigan football will continue tradition of excellence with new staff

Like when Frodo and Samwise Gamgee returned from Mordor to The Shire, life was a bit different after going on an adventure of a lifetime. While Michigan football isn’t exactly the same as “The Lord of the Rings,” after the national championship win this past year, everything in Ann Arbor feels a bit more tepid and tempered, especially considering all of the losses.

The Wolverines have more players at the NFL scouting combine than any school in history, and the program lost not only the head coach, but also the entire defensive staff and strength and conditioning coordinator Ben Herbert. It’s going to look a lot different next year with new coaches and new players across the board.

Still, in the eyes of former Michigan tight end AJ Barner, the best course of action for new head coach Sherrone Moore is to continue to recruit the same types of players, coach the same way and keep the culture that’s been formulated in recent years as intact as possible.

“I think just keep on doing what they’re doing,” Barner said. “Keep recruiting the same kids that they’re recruiting. I mean, we don’t get 15 five-star guys, we get a select few guys that are going to come in and work extremely hard and be tough as nails and play with pride and play as a team. When your running back’s on the ground, you better run over there and pick him up. If your teammate is on the other sideline, you better go over there and escort him off the sideline. And I think they’re gonna keep that stuff going. And with coach Moore at the helm and the rest of the coaches they got, I know that they’ll keep that tradition going.”

Barner also has some insight as to what the new-look offensive line may be under elevated coach Grant Newsome.

Newsome coached Barner directly last year as the tight ends coach, but he was being groomed to eventually take over O-line duties, which he has this offseason. Barner is confident the former Michigan left tackle will thrive in that role, and he shares what makes him such a good coach at such a young age.

“Coach News, he’s awesome,” Barner said. “He’s gonna get those guys right. And he helped me tremendously. I mean, the details that he coaches with, what he teaches in the run game. He played at Michigan, he cares a whole bunch about the place. He’s gonna be a phenomenal O-line coach, I can’t wait to see, you know, with the way his career continues to trend because he’s just an awesome coach.”

Barner is awaiting his turn to showcase his skills at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, and he’ll have that opportunity in the coming days. As for current Michigan football players, they’ll begin spring ball in about three weeks.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire