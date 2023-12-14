Why is Aidan Chiles transferring to Michigan State? Former OSU QB following Jonathan Smith

Former Oregon State quarterback Aidan Chiles will follow coach Jonathan Smith to East Lansing to play for Michigan State, as reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Smith demonstrated a considerable amount of trust in the true freshman last season, with Chiles coming in for every third series behind starter DJ Uiagalelei. Chiles showed that trust was worthwhile, throwing four touchdowns and no interceptions while adding three rushing scores for the Beavers.

NEWS: Oregon State quarterback Aidan Chiles is transferring to Michigan State, he tells ESPN. Chiles earned snaps as a true freshman playing for new MSU coach Jonathan Smith at OSU last year. He gives Smith a linchpin building block at quarterback as he starts his tenure. pic.twitter.com/IjTOhWyePN — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 14, 2023

Chiles looks to be Michigan State's quarterback of the future as the Spartans enter a new era under Smith. The true freshman got valuable experience playing under Smith at Oregon State in 2023, but the tandem will face much tougher opponents in the Big Ten, with the addition of USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington shining a spotlight on the conference as a whole.

Here's everything you need to know about Chiles' decision to transfer to play for the Spartans:

Why is Aidan Chiles transferring to Michigan State?

Chiles reportedly will follow Smith to play for the Spartans after the latter was officially named Michigan State's coach on Nov. 25. Chiles' familiarity with the former Oregon State coach is likely to be a factor in the Spartans' incoming quarterback battle for 2024. And Smith already has shown an effort in getting the most out of the quarterback's accurate arm and dynamic rushing abilities.

With the dissolution of the Pac-12 on the horizon, Oregon State, along with Washington State, made a scheduling deal with the Mountain West conference for at least next year. For Chiles, the option to face top-tier opponents in the challenging Big Ten is more likely to make him stand out as a potential NFL prospect than with the Beavers, which face an uncertain future.

Although Michigan State failed to gain traction in the Big Ten last season, Chiles can slide right in to that starting quarterback spot with transfer Katin Houser looking for a role elsewhere.

Aidan Chiles 247 ranking

As a recruit out of Downey (California) High School, Chiles ranked as the 152nd overall recruit in the country. He was also the No. 12 quarterback in the nation and the 11th highest rated player in the state of California, according to the 247Sports Composite.

After playing out the 2023 season at Oregon State and throwing for 309 yards and four touchdowns, Chiles ranked as the No. 1 quarterback and second best player in the transfer class, according to 247Sports' transfer rankings.

Aidan Chiles stats at Oregon State

Passing: 24 of 35 passing (68.6%) for 309 yards and four touchdowns

Rushing: 17 rushes for 79 yards (4.6 yards per carry) for three touchdowns

Aidan Chiles Oregon State highlights

As a member of the Beavers, Aidan Chiles appeared in nine games and accumulated 309 passing yards and four touchdowns to go along with three rushing touchdowns. His best performance came against UC Davis in Week 2, when he completed 9 of 13 passes for 74 yards and added a rushing and passing touchdown to his tally.

In shorts stints with Oregon State, Chiles showcased his ability to make quick reads from the pocket, but also break containment and make plays with his legs. With the rare ability to stress defenses in multiple ways, Chiles will transform the dynamics of a Michigan State offense that struggled in the 2023 season.

