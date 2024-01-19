Advertisement

Why added pressure is on Kyle Shanahan, 49ers to beat Packers | Zero Blitz

Yahoo Sports Videos

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab explain why the 49ers coach is under the microscope as San Francisco looks for it's third straight conference championship berth against Green Bay. Hear the full conversation on the “Zero Blitz“ podcast, and subscribe on Apple podcast, Spotify, or wherever you listen.