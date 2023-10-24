Why the Aces are good for the WNBA
Michael Holley and Natalie discuss why the Aces embracing the role as the villain is good for the WNBA and women's basketball.
The Aces held on in a wild fourth quarter on Wednesday night to win their second straight WNBA title.
Both Las Vegas players have foot injuries.
Las Vegas dropped both games at Barclays Center this season, plus a look at the hardship contract situation Aces players commented on, Breanna Stewart awaits birth of second child and Kelsey Plum's offseason plan to move to New Jersey.
Stokes draining 3s is rare, but the Aces’ performance isn’t. They were the league’s best offense and defense this season, and Hammon said the defensive versatility shouldn’t go unnoticed in an offensive showcase.
The Aces will try to close out the series and win their second straight championship, the first back-to-back titles in the WNBA since 2001-02, on Sunday in New York.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA Finals. Here's how to tune in.
The WNBA Finals' super-team showdown is paying ratings dividends.
Corey Seager tied the game with a home run in the bottom of the ninth. Adolis García finished the job in the 11th.
The heralded rookie scored 21 points to go with 12 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist in 31 minutes.
Steve Smith apologized for reacting badly to Jerry Jeudy reacting badly to his apology.
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to the tight confines of Martinsville as it will whittle the playoff field from eight to four Sunday.
The quarterback entered concussion protocol on Wednesday.
Ratings might impact where you watch the games, but they won't affect whether you can watch. Besides, did you really need more Dodgers and Astros?
The PGA Tour said neither player placed bets on tournaments where they were participating.
The time for niceties and careful handling of veterans has long since passed.
Ross pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor charges Tuesday.
The former president threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 3 of the 2001 World Series at Yankee Stadium, which also featured the Diamondbacks.
Each week during the 2023-24 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
Tyrod Taylor will get another start for the Giants.
Want to know what the cricket craze is all about? Here's how to watch the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup.