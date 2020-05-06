Why Aaron Rodgers trade to 49ers from Packers doesn't make much sense

Aaron Rodgers in a 49ers jersey would be a fascinating sight. That doesn't mean it's likely to ever happen, though.

Rodgers, 36, is signed through the 2023 season and has an out in 2022 when his dead salary-cap hit drops to $17 million. After the Packers traded up to take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, speculation began to swirl that Rodgers could be on his way out.

But would the Packers really trade Rodgers one day to a team in their division like the 49ers? History says no.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio pointed out Tuesday that when Green Bay traded Hall of Fame QB Brett Favre to the New York Jets in 2008, the Packers included a term escalating the price to three first-round picks if the Jets re-traded Favre to the Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears or Detroit Lions.

There almost is no way the Packers would trade Rodgers to another NFC team, no matter how much he might push for that to happen down the road. A team in the AFC, like the Las Vegas Raiders, makes much more sense.

[49ERS INSIDER PODCAST: Listen to the latest episode]





General manager John Lynch also isn't likely to trade multiple high draft picks for an aging Rodgers. Sure, he explored the possibility of signing 42-year-old Tom Brady this offseason, but that was in free agency where the 49ers wouldn't have to give up anything other than a hefty check.

It certainly would make sense that Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan would have dreams of adding Rodgers after their pursuit of Brady. There could be a world where Rodgers and the Packers part ways next offseason, too.

Rodgers is due a $6.8 million roster bonus on March 19, 2021. If things get too testy between the two sides, the Packers could get out of his contract at that point, though the QB would have a huge $31.5 million hit in dead money.

Story continues

[RELATED: Staley details which 49ers Super Bowl loss hurt the most]

Don't forget how highly the 49ers' coach and GM have spoken about their current quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo. One year removed from a torn ACL, Garoppolo had a highly successful season and figures to be even better this season. No matter how many question marks he might have, the 49ers seem locked into Jimmy G as their QB.

If it does come down to the Packers having to trade Rodgers, there simply are too many obstacles for him to wind up in Santa Clara.

Why Aaron Rodgers trade to 49ers from Packers doesn't make much sense originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area