Why Aaron Rodgers thinks facing Bills could be ‘best thing’ for Packers

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers feels it’s a good time for his team to face the Bills in Week 8.

His team, in the midst of a three-game losing streak, facing one of the hottest sides in the NFL coming off their bye…

It will no doubt be a tough test, but already this week Rodgers looked ahead to his matchup with the Bills. He said “this might be the best thing for us.”

See the 13WHAM-TV clip below for Rodgers’ full thoughts on taking on the Bills:

Aaron Rodgers says he's looking forward to facing the #Bills: "this week nobody is going to give us a chance, we're going to Buffalo on Sunday night football with a chance to get exposed…shoot, might be the best thing for us."#billsmafia #packers #nfl pic.twitter.com/WJaADa6SBH — Jenna Cottrell (@JennaCottrell) October 24, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire