Why 80,000 people can’t be wrong: Premiership final will be neutral’s dream

Northampton and Bath have sold out Twickenham for the 2024 Premiership final - Bob Bradford/CameraSport via Getty Images

The largest attendance on record for a Premiership final at Twickenham is 81,799, from Harlequins’ win over Leicester Tigers in 2012. Pitting the local team against rivals with a huge fanbase, that occasion was a marketer’s dream.

Some 13 years later, the crowd for Northampton Saints’ meeting with Bath could set a new record. All tickets have been sold. At the very least, there will be around 20,000 more spectators than the number that took in Saracens’ defeat of Sale Sharks 12 months ago. And, although it appears as though some Bath season ticket holders have been denied the chance to go, those lucky enough to be there should be in for a treat.

1. Top two rendezvous

Whatever your opinion on the Premiership play-off system – in my view, it certainly makes sense in a World Cup year, although the idea of neutral venue semi-finals in a 10-team competition feels crazy – the league’s first and second sides making it through is satisfying. Northampton and Bath each accumulated 60 points, too.

The prospect of the top two meeting again at Twickenham is satisfying - Bob Bradford/CameraSport via Getty Images

2. Intrepid attacks and athleticism

Twickenham always seems to be bathed in sunshine for the decider. Now that I have said that, it will be drizzly and cold. Even so, both teams would probably still put width on the ball. They possess speed and passing ability and overcame tenacious defensive displays, from Saracens and Sale Sharks, respectively, to reach Twickenham.

3. Something for everyone

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the two most balanced sides are in the big dance. Saints’ phase-play and strike moves were largely stifled by Saracens, so they fell back on scrummaging dominance and caused trouble with their maul. Defensive steel was also vital. Similarly, for all the razzmatazz of Finn Russell, it took a pushover try – propelled by backs as well as forwards – for Johann van Graan’s charges to oust Sale. Bath are burly scrummagers, too. Like Northampton, they covet territory, and kick more than one might think.

4. Fin on Finn…

Yes, rugby union is the ultimate team sport. But we must lean into the hype of individual battles and the tussle at fly-half, between two contrasting quarterbacks, is among the most fascinating. Fin Smith, just 22, is the understated playmaker who has directed Saints with a maturity well beyond his years. A cerebral facilitator, he oozes class in unfussy aspects like poise on the gain-line, contestable kicking and robust defence. Russell is no reckless gunslinger, though he commands exquisite skills. His performance at Murrayfield in Scotland’s latest defeat of England was an exhibition of clear-headed restraint with a couple of sparky moments. But Russell has not won a trophy – other than the Calcutta Cup – since 2015. Will his superior experience prove pivotal?

5. …and a superb scrum-half scrap

While we are here, the scrum-halves should put on an equally intriguing duel. Alex Mitchell emerged from a tricky opening to torment Saracens around the fringes, while two sublime kicks from Ben Spencer punctuated the second semi-final. The first laid on Ted Hill’s try and the second, a right-footed hook into space, led to the line-out that saw Niall Annett’s decisive pushover.

Ted Hill was set up to score by Spencer's sublime kick - Ben Whitley/PA Wire

6. Other England subplots

England’s summer schedule, comprising Tests against Japan and New Zealand, is now within touching distance and there will be several prospective protagonists in action. Is Ted Hill the athletic blindside flanker that Steve Borthwick needs? Will either Ollie Sleightholme or Will Muir be considered for a spot on the wing? Should Curtis Langdon have a chance to disrupt the pecking order at hooker? Does Fraser Dingwall deserve another shot in midfield? Charlie Ewels and Alex Coles will be in the mix for lock spots as well. Borthwick and his coaches will be glued to the game.

7. Courtney Lawes and other leavers

Having become one of the most popular and revered figures in the sport on these shores, Courtney Lawes is bound to receive a heartfelt send-off before he heads to Brive. How fitting that it comes on such a grand occasion. Alex Waller, trucking into retirement, and Lewis Ludlam, bound for Toulon, are two more Saints leavers. Alex Moon, off to Bayonne on the back of a fine campaign, is another. There are fewer Bath departures, with full-back Matt Gallagher perhaps the highest profile. Does that offer an emotional edge to Northampton?

8. A stage for cast-offs

A season after one that witnessed the loss of three Premiership clubs, many cast-off players have reached the decider under a different banner. Both Bath and Saints were opportunistic with their recruitment and picked up influential performers. Northampton signed Langdon and Smith from Worcester as well as Tom Pearson, Chunya Munga and Tarek Haffar from London Irish. Burger Odendaal and Elliot Millar Mills are former Wasps as well. Speaking of former Wasps, Lee Blackett always looked a canny addition to the coaching staff of Bath, who bolstered their squad with the prized trio of Hill, Ollie Lawrence and Alfie Barbeary.

9. A new champion and more to relish

Whoever prevails, the Premiership trophy will be engraved with a fifth different name in the past five seasons to follow Exeter Chiefs (2020), Harlequins (2021), Leicester Tigers (2022) and Saracens (2023). That represents an endorsement of the league’s competitiveness, as well as how the salary cap has distributed quality around the league and put additional onus on tactical clarity and coaching. Phil Dowson and Van Graan, you sense, will have more high-stakes meetings in the future, because both sides have room to develop. This could be the start of a compelling, long-standing rivalry.

