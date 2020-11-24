Why 6-4 Raiders won't repeat collapse from end of 2019 NFL season

Why 6-4 Raiders won't repeat collapse from end of 2019 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jason Witten was brought to Las Vegas for his presence. His experience. His veteran voice in a locker room of young ears. For times like this.

“I don’t believe in moral victories,” Witten said. “I really don’t.”

The tight end spoke as his Raiders coaches and teammates felt the anguish of a job left undone in a 35-31 loss to Kansas City on Sunday night at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders are now 6-4 a season removed from being, well, 6-4 after 10 games. But what transpired last year — the Raiders losing five of their final six to finish 7-9 and out of the playoffs — would have a difficult time repeating itself.

They’re too good for that now.