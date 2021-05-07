Why 49ers' Trey Lance most interesting NFL rookie to Dan Graziano

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Didion
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Why 49ers QB Lance most interesting NFL rookie to Graziano originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Most fans of the 49ers got their wish last week when the team didn't select Mac Jones with the No. 3 overall draft pick, instead selecting North Dakota State product Trey Lance. Kyle Shanahan and the rest of the organization have been adamant that there is no pressure for Lance to play right away, but things evolve rapidly in today's NFL.

Lance is a unique quarterback coming out of the college ranks, a prospect that ran a pro-style offense featuring a number of under center concepts, yet also ran for over 1,000 yards in his lone full season as a starter. ESPN's Dan Graziano explains why Lance is the most intriguing rookie to him.

"The whole time we were leading up to the draft, some of the people I was talking to were having trouble embracing the concept of Mac Jones would be the pick, was the idea that Kyle Shanahan is looking at a guy that maybe can elevate the offense beyond where it's been, and that's why Trey Lance ended up being the pick," Graziano said on Get Up. "I'm fascinated, and a lot of people I talk to are fascinated to see what kind of plans Kyle Shanahan, the great play designer, the great play caller has for this quarterback who is unlike any he's really ever had before. I think once Trey Lance plays, could be a lot of fun for the 49ers."

Shanahan told Rich Eisen earlier this week that he doesn't believe there is a quarterback competition between Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo as of now, because the rookie isn't ready compared to the 49ers' incumbent.

"Jimmy is definitely our starter right now, and right now there isn't a competition because I don't believe Trey would be in a position to compete," Shanahan told Rich Eisen on Peacock. "Jimmy is too good of a player, he's got too good of a grasp of our offense, he'll start out OTAs running like he's done before and he'll be the starting quarterback."

RELATED: Report: Sherman, 49ers 'engaged in preliminary discussions'

ESPN's Todd McShay cited history Thursday for why he believes Lance will start more games than Garoppolo in 2021, despite all the public messaging to the contrary.

"I don't care about the message, I care about reality. And yes, I understand, Trey Lance 17 starts, FCS, only one game this past season. When you study the tape, he processes as fast as Mac Jones from Alabama or any other quarterback in this entire class," McShay said Thursday on NFL Live. "Being real, last 13 years there's been 39 quarterbacks drafted in the first round, only three of them did not start a game. So history tells us its a longshot that Lance is not going to start."

"First of all, I think they're going to try and work him in regardless. Second of all, there's a real good chance Jimmy G gets injured. Third of all, you don't trade all the way up, and even if it was for Mac Jones, and adjust your mindset because Trey Lance blew you away, and then not play him this upcoming season. I think Trey Lance is going to start more games than any other quarterback for San Fran."

Lance likely already is diving into the 49ers' playbook and studying Shanahan's schemes. We're four months from the 2021 regular season, and we'll find out as the opener draws closer just how close Lance has come to earning the starting job.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast

Recommended Stories

  • Why Trey Lance's college QB coach likes 49ers offense fit

    Trey Lance's quarterback coach at North Dakota State explains the traits that will make the No. 3 pick succeed in the NFL.

  • Which colleges have the San Francisco 49ers drafted from most?

    The 49ers have a history of staying in-state with their draft picks, boasting plenty of USC alum like Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott.

  • Candlestick Chronicles: Trey Lance, QB1?

    Trey Lance might be ready to be the 49ers starting quarterback sooner than we think. Mark Schofield discussed it on Candlestick Chronicles.

  • Jimmie Ward posts cryptic Richard Sherman-49ers Instagram story

    Does Jimmie Ward know something that we don't know?

  • We find Netflix’s Monster guilty of crimes against subtlety and nuance

    Based on a popular young adult novel, Monster tells the sadly all-too-familiar story of a young Black kid caught up in the criminal justice system after being implicated in a crime he says he didn’t commit. Steve Harmon (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), a 17-year-old budding filmmaker who attends an elite high school far from his own Harlem neighborhood, faces life in prison after a bodega robbery involving some casual friends results in a murder. He’s snatched from his stable middle-class life and thrown into a world of lawyers and criminals, all of whom see him differently than he sees himself. There’s plenty of complexity to be mined from a scenario in which perception carries more weight than the truth, but director Anthony Mandler, a music video and commercial veteran making his feature debut, takes a broad-strokes approach to Steve’s plight. His prison experiences, his courtroom ordeal, and his generally upbeat life before his arrest are all captured in brief glimpses and glossy snapshots, neither of which serve such a difficult story well.

  • History on This Day: Reggie Miller goes for 8 points in 9 seconds

    Miller scored eight points in nine seconds to complete the improbable win over the Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

  • NFL rumors: Richard Sherman, 49ers engaged in contract discussions

    Richard Sherman's time with the 49ers might not be over after all.

  • Why the Aaron Rodgers Green Bay situation is 'unsalvageable'

    Can the relationship between Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers be saved? Things aren't looking good. Mike Jones explains why the situation is so bad.

  • NFL draft's 17 biggest instant-impact rookies: Najee Harris, Kyle Pitts could make waves in Year 1

    While some NFL players take a while to demonstrate their true value, these draft picks could get off to a fast start with their pro careers.

  • Cliff Walkers review: Spies face off in the snowy streets of Manchukuo

    Cliff Walkers could have been a good spy thriller, but its story is marred by its propagandistic bent.

  • Scott Fitterer: We want Sam Darnold to just flush what’s happened

    The Panthers had the option of selecting quarterbacks Justin Fields and Mac Jones at No. 8 overall last week, but elected to go with cornerback Jaycee Horn. As head coach Matt Rhule explained it, the club felt like it was better sticking with quarterback Sam Darnold and drafting a piece for the secondary rather than [more]

  • Trey Lance will start more than Jimmy Garoppolo, Todd McShay believes

    Todd McShay isn't buying the wait-and-see messaging regarding Trey Lance and the 49ers.

  • What we learned from 2021 spring football, from Alabama's QB to teams with most depth

    Nick Saban has his starting quarterback in Bryce Young, some FBS teams tout striking depth and why the fall season is impossible to predict.

  • Three things to know: Nets drop fourth straight making road through playoffs rougher

    The Nets likely are facing a gauntlet of good teams to win the East and reach the Finals.

  • 49ers' draft trade up for Trey Lance questioned by Chris Simms

    Did the 49ers really need to trade up to No. 3 to take Trey Lance?

  • NBA rumors: Warriors to sign Jordan Bell, convert JTA's contract

    JTA reportedly is getting a standard NBA deal and the Warriors will bring back Jordan Bell.

  • The Fallout from ‘Progressive’ Budgets in New York

    Even when the COVID-19 pandemic becomes a distant memory, Americans will still be paying for the record-breaking government debt incurred by government overspending — the vast majority of which unfortunately had little or nothing to do with pandemic-induced health-care needs. After all, while the pandemic negatively affected every American in some way, it was thankfully not an existential threat to the free world — and it did not require World War II levels of national debt to keep Americans on their feet. Yet New Yorkers, more so than any others in the country, are on the verge of feeling the true weight and cost of the pandemic. New York tax and fiscal policy has not gone unnoticed. Indeed, as thousands and counting have left the Empire State, the U.S. Census recently reported that New York will lose one seat in the 2020 congressional reapportionment. As demographers now attempt to sort out some discrepancies between the annual Census estimates this past decade, which in recent years showed even more of a loss, and the actual new numbers, one thing is crystal clear: New York’s population continues to grow at a substantially slower pace than the nation as a whole. The real long-term problem in New York is its embrace of big-government-style tax and spending. It is difficult to comprehend, but New York’s budget for 2021 was more than twice as much as Florida’s, despite having only 2 million fewer residents. Merely shifting tax burdens from the state to the federal level — as recent federal bailouts do — is a progressive accounting gimmick at best. And, by the way, the federal government’s debt has now passed $28 trillion for the first time ever. We continue to watch inflation, a hidden tax on hardworking Americans, as many have noticed the uptick in prices for commodities, and certainly as drivers have noticed when they have visited their local gas stations in recent weeks to fill up their tanks. Meanwhile, to make matters worse, the state of New York is also setting up taxpayers for a record tax and spending increase in 2021 — despite taking massive federal aid packages in the past year. Progressive legislators in Albany led the effort to pass a $212 billion budget, which is a $35 billion increase from last year’s $177 billion budget for FY 2021. Put another way, as hardworking taxpayers and businesses were tightening their belts this year, state government in New York grew by roughly 20 percent. This is a whopping $10,500 of spending per capita for each of the Empire State’s 20.2 million residents, almost as much spending as Texas and Florida combined, which have 50.6 million people and annually spend $226.5 billion combined. Given enhanced workplace flexibility, many New Yorkers have fled the state for those with less stringent lockdowns, lower costs of living, and friendlier business climates. Many of the businesses that have stayed in New York, for the time being, have spoken out against the latest rounds of taxes and spending. In a letter to state leaders in Albany, 250 of New York’s employers addressed the recent agreement that green-lighted massive tax and spending increases that will be placed on the backs of New York taxpayers. The business leaders noted that these increases are “both unnecessary and economically risky” and “will jeopardize New York’s recovery from the economic crisis inflicted by COVID-19.” Albany hopes that raising new taxes and taking on more debt will allow it to keep spending at record-breaking levels. That plan, however, will only push it further out on the wrong side of the Laffer Curve, where tax increases fail to generate all of the new revenue promised because of their harmful impact on economic behavior. The current $4 billion–plus of tax increases on the wealthy will still leave a $22 billion revenue hole for 2022. A climate change-justified 55 cent per gallon tax increase on gasoline will raise only $2 billion. And the real New York industry-killer is a proposed renewal of the stock-transfer tax, which advocates forecast will raise $13 billion (on a nickel tax per $100 of stock trade). While seemingly innocuous to progressives, the tax could have devastating economic implications. Indeed, New York Stock Exchange president Stacey Cunningham did not hold back when discussing the effects of Albany’s burdensome policy environment. “The New York Stock Exchange belongs in New York. If Albany Lawmakers get their way, however,” Cunningham commented, “the center of the global financial industry may need to find a new home.” Even so, progressives are still short of other people’s money to fund everything they would like to; they will, for example, have to dream up other taxes for a health-care system that is drifting toward a first-in-the-nation single-payer model. The likely outcome of the already sky-high and rapidly growing tax burden is that New York’s voters will continue to “vote with their feet” and continue to flee. Call it “Escape from New York, Part Two.” Even before the increased tax rates in response to the pandemic, the Rich States, Poor States: ALEC-Laffer State Economic Competitiveness Index had begun to document the Census’s estimates of New York’s devastating outmigration. Rich States, Poor States also found that New York had the worst economic outlook in America for yet another year in 2020. This dubious distinction is due to already high income and property taxes as well as to other anti-growth policies, such as high minimum-wage costs, high Medicaid costs, and high workers’-compensation costs. It is time to stop the bleeding before it is too late by taking a look at how America’s prosperity states effectively manage their finances while remaining economically competitive. While Florida may have nicer weather, the Sunshine State’s pro-growth economic policy is the real attraction for New Yorkers and others who have recently taken up residence in the state. Governor Ron DeSantis has worked diligently to keep Florida’s economy moving in a free-market direction, and his state has benefited enormously from being one of the nine states in America that completely avoid a personal income tax. The new Census numbers indicate that Florida will reap the political benefits of their competitive economic framework, as the state will add yet another congressional seat to its delegation starting in 2022. At the end of the day, all of the various taxes at the federal, state, and local levels add up to choices in which Americans can exercise their freedom to live anywhere in this country. In fact, if New York simply spent at the same per-resident level as Florida did, the Empire State would save nearly $60 billion per year. For the past decade, many state leaders in Albany have taken New York’s taxpayers and their businesses for granted. Now, thousands have left the state for locations with lower tax burdens and better business climates. More will follow them unless things change. Robert J. Smullen, Colonel USMC (Ret.) is the New York State assembly member for the 118th district. He is a distinguished graduate of the Eisenhower School at National Defense University. Jonathan Williams is the executive vice president of policy and chief economist at the American Legislative Exchange Council.

  • Dividend Hikes Are Back: Buy These ETFs

    No companies announced a cut or suspension in dividends this year while about 33 companies in the S&P 500 announced dividend hikes in April.

  • Jets sign 3 more draft picks before rookie minicamp

    The Jets aren't wasting any time getting their rookies signed, though they still have six more to go, including Zach Wilson.

  • There’s Florida heat and storms ahead of a ‘cold front’ — but what about Mother’s Day?

    A “cold front” is on the way to Florida, although in May those words carry less weight than they do in January.