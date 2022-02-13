Why 49ers' Trey Lance isn't hosting Rams-Bengals Super Bowl party

Why Lance isn't hosting a Super Bowl 56 party on Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers were a well-played fourth quarter away from taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.

Instead, they are home and will have to watch their rival Los Angeles Rams take on the Bengals at SoFi Stadium.

Rookie quarterback Trey Lance, who didn't play in the NFC Championship Game loss to the Rams, will be watching the Super Bowl at his home in the Bay Area, but he told Rich Eisen there will be no wild party at his residence.

"No party," Lance said on The Rich Eisen Show on Friday. "We were supposed to be there."

Clearly Lance and the 49ers still aren't over the heartbreaking 20-17 loss to the Rams in which they took a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter.

The 49ers' loss to the Rams should mark the turning of the page from veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to Lance next season. San Francisco is expected to trade Garoppolo this offseason and install Lance as the starter.

And if things go right for Lance and the 49ers during the 2022 season, they will be playing in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2023 at State Farm in Glendale, Ariz.

