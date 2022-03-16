Why 49ers' Trent Williams enjoys blocking for RB Raheem Mostert

Williams explains why he enjoys blocking for Mostert originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Raheem Mostert hasn’t played a full season of football since 2019, and his name has kind of faded in the NFL landscape since that infamous breakout season with the 49ers.

Injuries have kept him from staying on the field for San Francisco.

Despite that, 49ers’ nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams is still on Team Mostert three years later.

While discussing the top running backs he has blocked for throughout his 12-year NFL career on the “I am Athlete” podcast, Williams name-dropped Mostert.

“I like Raheem Mostert, man,” Williams said. “I know a lot of people might not think that, but to me, he’s the new age Chris Johnson … Look him up. Ain't nobody in the NFL had a faster ball carrier mph than Raheem in the last two years.”

“As a running back?” Williams was asked.

“Nah, nah nah,” he responded. Not even as a running back. As a player.”

“He ran faster than [Tyreek Hill]?” Williams was asked.

“As a player, look it up!” he responded. “He ran faster than 23 mph with the rock in his hand … I mean, [Hill] don’t have to get up because a lot of people don’t even chase once he’s in front. He probably could peak up around there. But as far as Raheem getting the ball with all 11 defenders in front of him, [he can navigate and maneuver in front of him] yeah.”

Appreciate that big dawg! The respect is mutual!! @TrentW71 https://t.co/v0q61bWawk — Raheem Mostert (@RMos_8Ball) March 15, 2022

Mostert, 29, is currently set to be a free agent, and his agent reported last month that San Francisco has been in touch.

Story continues

In six seasons with the 49ers, Mostert carried the ball 337 times for 1,946 yards, 16 touchdowns and 5.7 yard-per-carry average.

If he can stay healthy for next season, it’ll be more than just Williams giving the quick running back praise.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast