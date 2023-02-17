Why 49ers' success through adversity impressed Seahawks' Tyler Lockett

How 49ers impressed Seahawks' Lockett with 2022 success originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

What the 49ers were able to accomplish during the 2022 season was impressive, even to long-standing rival and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett.

The Seahawks' wideout spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area on the red carpet at the NFL Honors prior to Super Bowl LVII and shared his thoughts on the 49ers' success. Lockett noted that advancing to the NFC Championship game was even more impressive considering the adversity San Francisco faced throughout the season.

“I think they had a phenomenal year,” Lockett said. “It’s unfortunate, the stuff that happened to them at quarterback, and just how they weren’t able to have that chance like they wanted to beat the Eagles.”

“You have to give them credit. No one expects a team that was on their third-string quarterback to even get to that place. And the fact that they were able to do that, it says a lot about [Kyle] Shanahan. It says a lot about their team as a whole and they should be excited for years to come.”

The veteran receiver has faced the 49ers' defense repeatedly over his eight-year career in the Pacific Northwest and enjoys the competition between the two franchises. Lockett noted the turnaround in the series with their NFC West rivals.

The 49ers' defense has been a challenge for Seattle's offense for several seasons, but even more so when DeMeco Ryans was San Francisco's defensive coordinator.

"It’s always a great rivalry,” Locket added. “Last couple of years we were always beating up on them a little bit, and then this year, they got us three times in a row. They did a great job and had one of the best defenses. Had one of the best defensive coordinators.

“Congrats to him too on just being able to get the head coaching job with the Texans.”

The 49ers limited Lockett to seven catches on nine targets for 68 yards in Week 15 and six completions on eight targets for 39 yards in the NFC Wild Card Game and no touchdowns in any of their three contests in the 2022 season.

