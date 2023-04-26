Why the 49ers share blame in Aaron Rodgers going to the Jets

There were a multiplicity of factors that led to the Green Bay Packers agreeing to trade quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.

Who had the San Francisco 49ers as being a reason?

Rodgers referenced coach Robert Saleh and his work as defensive coordinator with the 49ers from 2017-20 as being one of the factors that attracted him to New York.

“We got to practice against them a couple years ago and I got to know Robert a little bit more and I’ve always loved what he’s all about,” Rodgers told reporters at his introductory presser Wednesday. “We played him in San Fran a few times and, mostly, they got the best of us, but I liked the way he was leading, his coaching style.”

The Packers were able to eek out a 33-30 win over the 49ers in 2018 at Lambeau Field. However, San Francisco dominated Green Bay in the 2019 regular season bout, 37-8 at Levi’s Stadium. In the 2019 NFC Championship Game, the 49ers busted the visiting Packers 37-20 as Rodgers didn’t get Green Bay on the board until 8:44 to go in the third quarter. The 49ers were already leading 27-0 by that point.

Green Bay got the last laugh against Saleh as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator in 2020, doubling up San Francisco 34-17 in a Thursday nighter at Levi’s Stadium. But Saleh made an impression in 2022 as the coach of the Jets with New York beating the Packers 27-10 at Lambeu Field in Week 6.

Rodgers sees himself as an elder on the team, despite being a high profile acquisition for the organization.

“I’m an old guy, so, I want to be part of a team that can win it all,” Rodgers said. “I believe that this is a place we can get that done.”

Perhaps history would have been different if the Packers had beaten the 49ers at least once in 2019.

