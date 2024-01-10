Why 49ers-Seahawks rivalry never will be same after Carroll's firing

There were times over the past 14 seasons that the 49ers-Seattle Seahawks rivalry was the best in all of football.

There were other long periods in which the Seahawks thoroughly dominated.

Most recently, the 49ers have had five consecutive victories in their head-to-head meetings.

Regardless of what else was going on with the 49ers, those games always had greater significance and intrigue mostly because of the gum-chomping, white-sneaker-wearing coach on the Seahawks’ sideline.

Things are going to look and feel a lot different in the future without spry Pete Carroll, 72, on the Seattle sideline.

Seahawks chair Jody Allen announced on Wednesday that Carroll would no longer serve as the team’s head coach. Rather than describing the situation as a firing, Allen said Carroll will “evolve” into the purposefully vague role of advisor.

The future of the Seahawks will be shaped by what Carroll helped establish during his time with the Seahawks. With Carroll as head coach, Seattle advanced to the postseason 10 times and the franchise claimed its one and only Super Bowl title.

Carroll forced every team in the NFC West to raise its game in order to keep up.

And in many ways, the 49ers are in their suitable current situation because of the example Carroll set in working so capably with general manager John Schneider.

The 49ers were a franchise known largely for its dysfunction as it cycled through coaches following the abrupt dismissal of Steve Mariucci. Despite a 22-10 record in 2001 and ’02, Mariucci was fired. Over the next eight seasons, the 49ers never even sniffed the NFL postseason.

Jim Harbaugh was hired away from Stanford in 2011, and the 49ers immediately regained national prominence. However, Harbaugh and then-general manager Trent Baalke did not mix well. Ultimately, Harbaugh was pushed aside and more dark days and incompetence followed.

Carroll grew up in Marin County as a fan of the 49ers. He even served two seasons as defensive coordinator on George Seifert's staff in the mid-1990s. But Carroll might have done more unwittingly for the long-term health of the 49ers after he became one of their greatest nemesis.

After the one-and-done coaching tenures of Jim Tomsula and Chip Kelly, 49ers CEO Jed York devised a plan to re-build the organization.

He determined the 49ers should attempt to follow the Seattle model. The priority was to find a head coach and a general manager who were as compatible as Carroll and Schneider.

And that is exactly what they found with coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch.

The 49ers have emphasized building a winning culture, led by the two individuals at the top of the football structure. Carroll and Schneider set the standard.

The 49ers went from the worst roster in the NFL — and rudderless leadership — to the Super Bowl in just the third season of the Shanahan-Lynch pairing.

When the 49ers announced multi-year contract extensions for both men in September, the news was met with widespread approval inside the locker room.

“Those two work very well together,” 49ers All-Pro tackle Trent Williams said of Shanahan and Lynch. “Who deserves an extension more than those two? You’d be hard-pressed to find somebody.”

The 49ers succeeded in replicating the Seahawks’ formula. They enter the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the NFC after advancing to at least the NFC Championship game in three of the past four seasons.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks have decided to move on from the man most responsible for the best period in their franchise’s history.

As a result, the 49ers-Seahawks rivalry may never look quite the same.

