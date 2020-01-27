Why 49ers' sack total historically bodes well for them in Super Bowl 54

The 49ers haven't faced a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes yet this season. He can launch the ball nearly the length of the field with ease, and his eyes can be deceiving as he throws befuddling no-look passes.

But the Kansas City Chiefs also haven't faced a defense like the relentless 49ers. Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and his crew will try to wreak havoc on Mahomes in Super Bowl LIV, and it all starts with San Francisco's devastating D-line.

Led by Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, DeForest Buckner and Dee Ford, the 49ers finished the regular season tied for fifth in the NFL with 48 sacks. In just two postseason games, they lead all playoff teams with nine more sacks. And that historically bodes well for their hopes of hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

As NFL Media's James Palmer pointed out Saturday, all six teams who entered the Super Bowl with at least 55 sacks in the last 15 seasons -- including the playoffs -- won it all.

Teams with More Than 55 Sacks Entering Super Bowl

Last 15 Seasons

Won Super Bowl

2019 49ers ???

2015 Broncos Yes

2011 Giants Yes

2010 Packers Yes

2008 Steelers Yes

2007 Giants Yes

2005 Steelers Yes

















— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 25, 2020

Could the 49ers become the seventh? They now have 57 total sacks entering their 19th game of the season.

San Francisco sacked Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins six times in the divisional round, and then took down Aaron Rodgers three more times in their 37-20 win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game. But getting Mahomes to the ground could be quite the tall task.

[RELATED: How Warner became 49ers D's leader in second season]

Mahomes was sacked only 17 times in 14 regular-season games. The Chiefs have only given up two sacks to their star in two playoff games.

Sunday won't be easy for the 49ers' defense, but history is on their side.

