Why 49ers reportedly are signing linebacker Mychal Kendricks
In the waning minutes of their 19-16 preseason loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday night, news broke that the 49ers reportedly are adding another linebacker.
San Francisco is signing free-agent linebacker Mychal Kendricks, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday night, citing a source. Kendricks had visited the 49ers earlier in the week.
The timing of the report was a bit odd, as the 49ers were in the middle of a game. But after it was over, coach Kyle Shanahan explained why they're signing the veteran linebacker.
"I've played against Mychal for a long time," Shanahan said. "Going back to when I was in the NFC East, going against him in Philly all the time. He's done a hell of a job in Seattle these last couple years. We've gotten banged up a little bit at linebacker and he was out there. We were hoping to bring him in and have some competition, and hopefully add some depth, too."
Kendricks, 30, has appeared in 104 games (91 starts) throughout his nine-year NFL career, having spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, Seattle Seahawks and, most recently, one game with the Washington Football Team last season. A second-round pick in the 2012 draft, Kendricks was a defensive star at University of California, Berkeley.
With both Azeez Al-Shaair and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles currently on the mend from respective injuries, the 49ers have been a bit short at linebacker. At the very least, Kendricks should provide additional depth, and possibly even more.