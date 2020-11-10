Why 49ers should place waiver claim on Takk McKinley for pass-rush help

Why 49ers should place waiver claim on pass rusher McKinley originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers’ pass rush is an issue.

A pass-rusher became available on Monday, and the 49ers would be wise to place a claim.

Defensive end Takk McKinley wore out his welcome with the Atlanta Falcons, who chose him with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2017 draft. The Falcons on Monday waived him after he went to social media to criticize the team for not trading him.

Any team can now place a waiver claim for McKinley. He registered 79 tackles, 22 tackles for a loss, 17.5 sacks and 45 hits on the quarterback in 49 career games (25 starts). The Falcons did not pick up the fifth-year option for next year.

The 49ers are jammed against the salary cap. But if the 49ers put in a claim and were awarded McKinley, there would be minimal impact on the salary cap. He is scheduled to earn $875,000 for the remainder of the season.

The 49ers rank 15th in order of priority for waiver claims, so half of the league would have to pass in order for him to end up in Santa Clara.

McKinley, when healthy, might immediately step in as the 49ers’ best outside pass-rusher. He should be able to help the team this season, though he has been dealing with a groin injury since Week 2. And if McKinley finishes the season strong, it could be a win-win for the 49ers. Maybe he fits in with the organization and both sides would want the union to continue.

Or, if another team signs him in the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, it could lead to a compensatory pick that would help the 49ers in the 2022 draft.

The 49ers have registered just 15 sacks in nine games. Kerry Hyder is the 49ers’ leader in sacks with 4.5.

McKinley has the talent to easily take the place of some of the other edge rushers the 49ers are putting out there in nickel situations.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast