Why 49ers pay RB Christian McCaffrey despite slow RB market

The way NFL running backs are (or rather are not) compensated by teams has been placed under a microscope this offseason with stars like Saquon Barkely, Josh Jacobs and Jonathan Taylor all unable to land long-term contracts with their current clubs.

While the discussion about fair compensation for RBs rages, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey stands at the center of it for a couple of reasons.

First, the four-year, $64 million deal he signed before the 2020 season remains the largest contract ever signed by a running back with a $16 million average annual value. That no RB has eclipsed that mark in three offseasons is at the heart of the discourse.

Second, the 49ers under head coach Kyle Shanahan have provided a prime example for why teams don’t pay running backs. They’ve used two third-round picks and a fourth-round pick on RBs, plus they gave RB Jerick McKinnon a hefty deal before the 2018 season. Meanwhile their most successful backs have been a journeyman former UDFA Raheem Mostert, UDFA Matt Breida, inexpensive veteran Tevin Coleman and sixth-round pick Elijah Mitchell.

Now those two things have collided with the 49ers making a huge trade for McCaffrey – the most expensive RB in the league. Why would a team that’s had so much success by making sure its RB room is inexpensive add a player like McCaffrey?

General manager John Lynch weighed in on how McCaffrey’s skill set sets him apart from other players at his position.

“I think we’re fortunate. Could we play without our guy? I think we could. Do we want to? No. that’s why we paid so much to go get him,” Lynch said. “And I credit Christian. He’s not just a running back. He’s a lot of things for us and we talk about him unlocking our offense. So, I’m just fortunate that we have a guy that can do that.”

The receiving aspect of McCaffrey’s game is what sets him apart enough that the 49ers were willing to shed four draft picks to acquire his sizable contract.

It goes beyond just catching passes out of the backfield, though his ability to find space and be an effective outlet for an under-pressure QB was a huge reason for the 49ers’ offensive success down the stretch last season.

McCaffrey though has the ability to split out in the slot and affect games positionally as a wide receiver. That versatility allows Shanahan to dictate defensive personnel and matchups in ways that he wouldn’t be able to with a less talented receiving back.

Lynch believes McCaffrey can pave the way for other RBs by laying out a blueprint to maximizing their value.

“And I think when we have a guy that can do that, it inspires the other backs to not just become running backs, to work on all facets of their game,” Lynch said. “And when you do that, you become more than just that. So, like I said, I have empathy for those guys. Having said that, I was always tied to the market at safety. I’m proud that I’m part of the guys who started to knock it down. So, I think those things happen incrementally and hopefully there’s some wins for those guys coming up because I do feel for them.”

Ultimately there’s more to the RB pay problem than just pass-catching ability, and there are players deserving of more than they get despite what they bring or don’t bring as receivers. That fundamental issue isn’t liable to change any time soon.

For the 49ers though this explains why they bucked their trend of cheap RB rooms for McCaffrey. And it’s clear that any RB capable of doing what he can do as a pass catcher is one San Francisco will happily dish out money to keep around.

