Why 49ers’ pass rush will be crucial against Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Why 49ers' pass rush will be crucial against Mahomes, Chiefs

The San Francisco 49ers are well aware of the damage Patrick Mahomes can do when throwing the football.

The 2018 NFL MVP has lit up the 49ers for 69 points in his first two matchups against the franchise. The most recent showdown came in Super Bowl LIV, with Mahomes going for 286 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, two interceptions and a short rushing touchdown.

San Francisco gets its first chance at revenge following that Super Bowl loss on Sunday when it welcomes Kansas City to Levi’s Stadium. If the 49ers want to beat Mahomes for the first time, it will begin with getting the ball out of his hands quickly.

According to the numbers from Pro Football Focus, it is something the 49ers could certainly achieve.

Despite a 4-2 start, Kansas City has seen less than stellar play from its starting tackles so far this season. On the left side, Orlando Brown is playing below his standards with a PFF pass blocking grade of 58.7, which would be the lowest of his career. The three-time Pro Bowler has surrendered 22 pressures through six weeks while also picking up three penalties.

Things aren’t much better on the right side of the Chiefs’ offensive line. Andrew Wylie has given up 20 pressures so far, giving him a PFF pass blocking grade of 55.2.

Pressure played a role in the Buffalo Bills’ 24-20 win over the Chiefs in Kansas City last week. Von Miller and the Buffalo pass rush sacked Mahomes three times and helped force the game-sealing interception in the final minute of play.

Like Buffalo, San Francisco has a standout edge rusher capable of single-handedly disrupting a game. Nick Bosa has an overall PFF grade of 89.6 behind his 31 pressures and six sacks. He missed the 49ers’ Week 6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons due to a groin injury, but head coach Kyle Shanahan said there’s a “decent” chance Bosa will suit up against Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Should Bosa miss a second straight game, there will be a massive drop-off in the 49ers’ pass rush. Charles Omenihu has 19 pressures and a 64.6 PFF grade while playing one more game than Bosa.

Even if the 49ers’ pass rush is clicking on Sunday, there is only so much that can be done to slow Mahomes down. The Chiefs QB has the second-highest PFF grade against pressure (72.1) and the most touchdowns against pressure in the NFL (8).

Kickoff for the Super Bowl LIV rematch is set for 1:25 p.m. PT on Sunday.

