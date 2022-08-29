Why 49ers have No. 1 NFL roster excluding QBs to Chris Simms

Why Simms believes 49ers have NFL's best roster excluding QBs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Add Chris Simms to the list of pundits confident in the 49ers heading into the 2022 NFL season.

On Thursday's episode of the "Chris Simms Unbuttoned" podcast, Simms and co-host Ahmed Fareed discussed their top-5 NFL rosters -- sans quarterbacks -- with the former having San Francisco atop his list.

"To me, they just have everything in that standpoint," Simms told Fareed. "Then you have George Kittle, and then [Brandon] Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel. That is very special, those two."

Simms added that rookie wide receiver Danny Gray's speed makes him an interesting prospect as well.

Regarding San Francisco's defense, Simms projects Javon Kinlaw to be a "f---ing killer" and lauded Nick Bosa's and Fred Warner's defensive abilities, calling the former "one of the best defensive players in football" and the latter "the best middle linebacker."

"I look at them ... and I just go, 'S--t, what is the issue with them?' -- and that's where I make them the No. 1 roster in all of football," Simms concluded.

Simms' confidence in the 49ers is not unfounded.

San Francisco had seven players on the NFL Top 100, a list voted on by the players, with Trent Williams and Samuel coming in at No. 14 and No. 19, respectively.

Despite the expected struggles awaiting 22-year-old quarterback Trey Lance once the season starts, all the pieces are there for a successful year nonetheless.

With so many experts' confidence growing in what the 49ers have, it's easy to see why fans are excited about this upcoming season.

